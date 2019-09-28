Trending#

Tamil Nadu bypolls: Congress names Ruby Manoharan as Nanguneri candidate

The Congress party on Friday appointed Ruby Manoharan as the party candidate from Tamil Nadu's Nanguneri constituency for the ensuing by-elections in the state.


Chennai-based builder Ruby R Manoharan

(Photo: rubybuilders.in)

ANI

Sep 28, 2019

Manoharan's candidature was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

By-elections for the two assembly constituencies -- Vikravandi and Nanguneri - are scheduled to be held on October 21.

The votes will be counted on October 24.

