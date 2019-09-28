Tamil Nadu bypolls: Congress names Ruby Manoharan as Nanguneri candidate
The Congress party on Friday appointed Ruby Manoharan as the party candidate from Tamil Nadu's Nanguneri constituency for the ensuing by-elections in the state.
Chennai-based builder Ruby R Manoharan (Photo: rubybuilders.in)
The Congress party on Friday appointed Ruby Manoharan as the party candidate from Tamil Nadu's Nanguneri constituency for the ensuing by-elections in the state.
Manoharan's candidature was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
By-elections for the two assembly constituencies -- Vikravandi and Nanguneri - are scheduled to be held on October 21.
The votes will be counted on October 24.