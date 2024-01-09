Headlines

Meet man whose father is among richest Indians, runs Rs 236000 crore company, is married to...

This actress, who worked with Aamir, Salman in Rs 100 crore hits, quit films to marry businessman, his net worth is...

Meet India's youngest female IAS officer, cleared UPSC exam at 22, she is from...

Meet woman, an IIM graduate who became CA at 21, quit job to start small outlet in 2021; now earns Rs 4.5 crore monthly

Tamil Nadu: Buses to be off roads today as transport unions call for strike

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actress, who worked with Aamir, Salman in Rs 100 crore hits, quit films to marry businessman, his net worth is...

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

Daily Korean habits for quick weight loss

Inside Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s lavish mehendi ceremony in Udaipur

Indian cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This actress, who worked with Aamir, Salman in Rs 100 crore hits, quit films to marry businessman, his net worth is...

Ranveer Singh faces huge backlash for promoting Lakshadweep tourism with Maldives picture, deletes post later

This 2023 hit beat Dangal, 3 Idiots to become highest-rated Indian film on IMDb; it's not Jawan, Dunki or Animal

HomeIndia

India

Tamil Nadu: Buses to be off roads today as transport unions call for strike

State-run buses will be off roads from January 9 as unions of transport workers announced a strike after talks with the government failed on Monday.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:02 AM IST

article-main
Tamil Nadu: Buses to be off roads today as transport unions call for strike
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

State-run buses will be off roads from January 9 as unions of transport workers announced a strike after talks with the government failed on Monday.

While the workers are set to go on strike from January 9, workers in some parts of the state commenced it by evening. The trade unions seek implementation of '6 point charter of demands.' It includes initiation of talks for enhanced wages (15th wage revision pact), filling vacant posts, and release of pending Dearness Allowance for those in service and retired workers. Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said the demands will be met in due course when the financial situation improves. He alleged the strike call had 'political motives' and would cause hindrance to public and warned of appropriate action if warranted.

The Minister said that given Pongal festival on January 15, he said 19,484 buses (including special buses) will be run to cater to the needs of public. The services from January 12 to 14 will cover various destinations and points of origin across the state. After the festival, 17,589 special buses will be operated from January 16 to 18. Asked on claims that buses will ply as usual, CITU leader A Soundararajan said the government may attempt to run a skeleton service. Authorities are enlisting the services of those who were denied the 'opportunity to work' citing reasons such as 'irregular' attendance.

An overwhelming majority of buses will not be operated, he said. AIADMK chief and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the DMK regime as a government without any humanitarian considerations as it has not come forward to meet even a single demand of the trade unions. He urged the government to resume talks and fulfil the workers demands to a minimum extent at the least. Briefing reporters on talks with the government/management of state transport corporations, Soundararajan said the government made it clear that "none of the demands of transport workers could be accepted now which is an unjust answer and an unfair stand."

The trade union leader said the government has said that the talks could be resumed following the Pongal festival next week. The transport unions have made it categorical that this stand of the government cannot be accepted. "This government is treating transport corporation workers as second grade citizens." A key demand is release of Dearness Allowance pending for eight years to pensioners and "we are not seeking a hike and we are asking release of DA that is due." About 96,000 pensioners have not received it and the DA due per month is Rs 6,000. For in-service workers 'the DA is unpaid' for four months.

The unions said the matter of release of about Rs 2,000 crore, which is the 'cumulative DA arrears' pending for pensioners may be decided later. For the purpose of immediate implementation, only three main demands were stressed, Soundararajan underscored. As regards pensioners, the DA must be released forthwith with prospective effect (the current due and not arrears) at the least. For those in service, the pending DA should be cleared before Pongal. The government should specify a date to commence talks for enhanced wages to be settled under the 15th wage revision pact.

The unions urged the government to immediately fulfill only these three demands ahead of Pongal festival. "If they cannot accept even this demand, what right does the government have to tell us to cancel the strike," the trade union leader asked. The parleys were a continuation of deliberations between the government and transport unions, which had given to authorities a 'strike notice.' Trade union affiliated to the ruling DMK, the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) will not be part of the strike. Main opposition AIADMK’s Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP) is among unions that will strike as 'demands are not met.'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who co-founded company worth Rs 632030 crore, owned over 700 apartments, his massive net worth is…

Anurag Dobhal says he had suicidal thoughts after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 17: 'I was not allowed to...'

Meet highest paid IIT graduate, gets more salary than India’s richest man, he is hired by…

DNA TV Show: Why were elections in Bangladesh controversial this year?

IND vs AFG: Kohli-Rohit inclusion hinges on BCCI secretary Jay Shah's intervention, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE