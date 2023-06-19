Search icon
Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, 40 injured after 2 buses collide in Cuddalore

Immediately after the accident, local people and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

Seven people lost their lives and 40 others were injured when two buses collided head-on on Monday morning in Melpattampakkam in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Immediately after the accident, local people and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Senior police officers and revenue officers also rushed to the spot.

Sources in the Cuddalore police told IANS that the exact reason behind the collision is not clear yet and will be known only after speaking to those involved in the accident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the state opposition leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and BJP state president, K. Annamalai condoled the death of the people.

