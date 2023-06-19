Tamil Nadu: 7 killed, 40 injured after 2 buses collide in Cuddalore

Twitter: @udhayavarman

Seven people lost their lives and 40 others were injured when two buses collided head-on on Monday morning in Melpattampakkam in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

Two private buses accident at #Panruti to #cuddalore road 4+ deaths and many injured..

I request the Tamil Nadu govt. Please fix the speed governor in all the private buses and reschedule their timings, to avoid the accidents in future. #Busaccident @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/KRiBIk2a31 — Udhaya (@udhayavarman) June 19, 2023

Immediately after the accident, local people and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. Senior police officers and revenue officers also rushed to the spot.

Sources in the Cuddalore police told IANS that the exact reason behind the collision is not clear yet and will be known only after speaking to those involved in the accident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the state opposition leader, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and BJP state president, K. Annamalai condoled the death of the people.

