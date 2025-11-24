Tamil Nadu Bus Accident: 6 dead, 50 injured after buses collide head-on in Tenkasi, probe underway

As per reports, a private bus travelling from Madurai to Senkottai and another heading from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti collided and following the shocking collision, the locals and firefighters sprung into action to save the passengers.

A major bus accident in Tamil Nadu has left at least six people dead and around 50 others injured. The incident happened on Monday in the Tenkasi district, where two private buses crashed head-on. One bus was travelling from Madurai to Senkottai, while the other was going from Tenkasi to Kovilpatti. After the crash, residents and firefighters quickly rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers. Shocking videos and photos from the scene show the heavy damage caused by the collision.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital with severe injuries, including fractures to their arms, legs, and head. At least 55 people were travelling in the two buses when the accident occurred. Earlier in Karnataka, three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

More details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)