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Tamil Nadu BJP chief's 'ask the mother who the father is' remark on CM Vijay draws backlash months after 'father' comment

BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran’s swipe at CM Vijay over “father” drew strong criticism, with TVK leaders and former BJP state president K Annamalai saying the remark had crossed the limits of political decency.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 09:45 PM IST

Tamil Nadu BJP chief's 'ask the mother who the father is' remark on CM Vijay draws backlash months after 'father' comment
Image source: ANI
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A political row erupted on Saturday after BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran made a controversial remark aimed at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

 

Speaking at an event at Kamalalayam, the BJP’s state headquarters, Nagenthran said that queries about “where their father is” should be directed to one’s mother at home rather than raised in the Assembly.

 

He added that his comments came in response to the actor-politician’s recent “kutti kathai” directed at DMK president MK Stalin.

Nagenthran slams Vijay’s 'father' Jibe

Criticising Chief Minister Vijay’s frequent references to “father” in the Assembly, Nagenthran remarked that posing the question “where is father?” in the House would not provide clarity, and that one should instead ask their mother at home.  

The Chief Minister had previously narrated a “kutti kathai” in the Assembly following the DMK’s loss in the April 2026 elections. The anecdote included a pointed remark about the whereabouts of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s father, widely interpreted as an allusion to the DMK president’s defeat in Kolathur.

Vijay’s remarks had earlier drawn criticism from multiple political parties, including the DMK. Responding to the Chief Minister’s taunt, the former Chief Minister stated that although he was not part of the legislature, he remained present in the hearts of the people.  

Annamalai, Tvk criticise Bjp leader

The state BJP chief’s statement was condemned by Minister A Rajmohan and former BJP state president K Annamalai.

 

Rajmohan called the remarks “uncivilised and inappropriate,” adding that Vijay had repeatedly urged his colleagues to uphold political decorum despite facing provocations and personal attacks.

Former BJP state president K Annamalai said the comments had gone beyond the bounds of political civility.

 

He noted that questioning a government and having political disagreements were part of democratic debate, but dragging a leader’s family, especially their mother, into personal attacks was not acceptable.

 

Annamalai called such remarks a regressive and “third-rate” kind of politics that should not be normalized for younger generations.

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