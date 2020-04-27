Tamil Nadu authorities erect walls to seal border with AP's Chittoor, demolish them later

Two walls that were built overnight to block the highways connecting Tamil Nadu's Vellore and Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor to restrict interstate movement was demolished by the Vellore district administration on Monday. The action was taken after the Chittoor district collector phoned its counterpart in Vellore and raised the issue.

The Vellore district administration had erected walls and unilaterally sealed its border with Chittoor to prevent unauthorised arrival of people into the state of Tamil Nadu.

As per the reports, the cemented walls were built overnight on two highways connected to Chittoor. They were raised at Sainagunta and Ponnai check posts, whereas movement on four other check-posts - Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet and Serkadu continued as usual.

Chittoor District Collector N Bharat Gupta confirmed the development and said, "I called Vellore District Collector about walls being constructed on the border. He said the walls were built as per the government order and the inter-state movement of people has been stopped for now. However, in case of any emergency, we will allow the passage of people. Emergency transport services have not been stopped."

Earlier in the day, Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram was quoted by news agency PTI saying the walls have been constructed at the borders mainly to check unauthorised entry of people like migrant labourers, who enter Tamil Nadu without any valid permission. "Some people, however, get access to vehicles and use them to get into Tamil Nadu taking advantage of crossings tucked away in very remote locations like Synagunda," he said.

"Since the chances of getting detected at the main border crossing are high, some people tend to use little-noticed locations in remote places," he said.

The official further informed that normal movement of vehicles between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu has not been affected on the border.