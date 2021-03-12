Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: DMK chief MK Stalin to contest polls from Kolathur
Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
File photo
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will contest the Tamil Nadu assembly polls from Kolathur constituency. His son Udhayanidhi Stalin has been fielded from Chennai`s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency.
Stalin, who released the first list of party candidates at DMK headquarters here on Friday, said that T Sampathkumar will contest against Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Thanga Tamilselvan against state Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.
"Thanga Tamilselvan will be contesting against Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Udhayanidhi Stalin will contest from the Chepauk constituency. I'll contest from Kolathur. T Sampathkumar will contest against CM Palaniswami in Edappadi. DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan will contest from Katpadi," he said.
