Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2021: Congress seals seat-sharing pact with DMK, to contest on 25 seats

In a significant political development, the Congress and the DMK on Sunday (March 7) finalised a seat sharing deal ahead of upcoming Assembly election in the state.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement reached between the two political parties, the Congress will contest on 25 seats in 234-seat Tamil Nadu. The Congress will also field its candidate in the bypolls from the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat following the death of sitting MP H Vasanthakumar.

It is learnt that the Congress wanted 45 seats but the DMK refused to offer any more than 25 seats to Sonia Gandhi-led party.

Talking to IANS, TNCC President Alagiri said, "The seat sharing between the Congress and DMK has went off smoothly. We are old allies and we have settled the matter. Of course during seat sharing, there will be certain issues and there was nothing more than that. The allegations that Congress and DMK were falling apart is totally wrong."

It is to be noted that the seat-sharing pact was signed between DMK President MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri.

Meanwhie, the ruling AIADMK on Friday released its first list of six candidates for Assembly elections in the state.

Incumbent Chief Minister K Palaniswami will contest from Edappadi constituency in his home district of Salem, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will enter the fray from Bodinayakanur in Theni district.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in one phase on April 6. The counting of votes is slated for May 2.

In 2016 Assembly election, the DMK won 80, Congress won just eight, AIADMK won 134 seats, BJP won 4 seats and the rest were won by other parties and independent candidates.

The DMK-led alliance, which included the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.