Tamil Nadu announces full lockdown on Sundays, night curfew amid spike in COVID-19 cases

India is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate in many states increasing each day. This has intensified the fears regarding an impending third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, and so, many states have decided to impose stricter restrictions.

Following a similar suit, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to tighten its COVID-19 curbs amid the rising number of cases over the past few days. The state government has decided to impose a full lockdown on Sundays to control the COVID-19 infection rate.

Not only this, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to impose a night curfew in the state from tomorrow, January 6. The state has also decided to postpone all the public and private events for the Pongal harvest celebrations.

The state government has further said that the public transportation and metro trains won’t be operational on Sundays during the lockdown, and people heading to railway stations and airports have been asked to make their own arrangements.

As per the fresh COVID-19 curbs, only 50 percent capacity will be allowed in public transport such as buses, metros, and trains. The new guidelines are set to come into effect from tomorrow, January 6, according to the Tamil Nadu government.

Further, Tamil Nadu government RN Ravi has said that the state is fully prepared to tackle the Omicron variant and the challenges it poses to the state. State Health Minister MA Subramaniam had also announced that some of the curbs in the state will include the closure of schools, and banning people in public places on weekends.

Tamil Nadu is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 2,731 fresh cases being reported, according to the state health department. This takes the total COVID-19 tally in the state to 27,55,587. Five districts, including Chennai, accounted for most of the COVID-19 cases in the state.

An official notification regarding the imposition of the fresh restrictions will be issued by the Tamil Nadu government soon.