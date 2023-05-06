Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Alcohol vending machine opened in Chennai, watch how it works

The administration has not yet decided how this would be implemented elsewhere; sources claim that this is being done as a trial project.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:32 AM IST

Alcohol vending machine opened in Chennai, watch how it works
Picture credit: Twitter screenshot- @sang1983

Purchasing alcohol in this city has become high-tech. Government-owned alcohol vending machines are getting installed inside the malls for consumers. The payment option includes cash or online. 

You must be wondering that anyone now, even underage kids can easily purchase alcohol now. Let's understand where these alcohol vending machines are installed and how does it work. 

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd. (Tasmac) has installed an autonomous spirits distribution mechanism at an Elite store within a Chennai mall. 

How does the alcohol vending machine work?
Customers can choose the alcohol they want before paying and having the bottle dispensed by the gadget from a menu that appears the instant they contact the device. According to Tasmac sources, this would lessen the frequent complaint of overcharging at counters. The automated equipment will only charge MRP prices. 

Sources claim that this is just being done as a pilot project because the administration hasn't decided how it will be implemented elsewhere. 

However, the opposition claimed that vending machines would make it simpler for kids who are underage to purchase alcohol.

According to the state administration, salespeople would be stationed at the vending machines to stop children from using them.

“As you noticed, is this store open to anyone under the age of 21? From midday till 10 p.m., the store is open. Only under the direct supervision of the store manager or employees is the machine accessible. Private businesses have deployed these devices,” Tamil Nadu minister Balaji claimed. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 admit card releasing today at kea.kar.nic.in, know how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.