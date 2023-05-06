Alcohol vending machine opened in Chennai, watch how it works

Picture credit: Twitter screenshot- @sang1983

Purchasing alcohol in this city has become high-tech. Government-owned alcohol vending machines are getting installed inside the malls for consumers. The payment option includes cash or online.

You must be wondering that anyone now, even underage kids can easily purchase alcohol now. Let's understand where these alcohol vending machines are installed and how does it work.

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd. (Tasmac) has installed an autonomous spirits distribution mechanism at an Elite store within a Chennai mall.

How does the alcohol vending machine work?

Customers can choose the alcohol they want before paying and having the bottle dispensed by the gadget from a menu that appears the instant they contact the device. According to Tasmac sources, this would lessen the frequent complaint of overcharging at counters. The automated equipment will only charge MRP prices.

Sources claim that this is just being done as a pilot project because the administration hasn't decided how it will be implemented elsewhere.

A liquor vending machine that has been introduced by Tasmac in Chennai. This is at an Elite Shop inside a mall @THChennai pic.twitter.com/gZlb1D3Gnt — Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) April 28, 2023

However, the opposition claimed that vending machines would make it simpler for kids who are underage to purchase alcohol.

According to the state administration, salespeople would be stationed at the vending machines to stop children from using them.

“As you noticed, is this store open to anyone under the age of 21? From midday till 10 p.m., the store is open. Only under the direct supervision of the store manager or employees is the machine accessible. Private businesses have deployed these devices,” Tamil Nadu minister Balaji claimed.