Tamil Nadu: 10 killed, 20 injured after two buses collide in Sivaganga

Officials said the death toll may rise as several passengers are in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Emergency teams remain deployed at the site, and traffic movement on the route has been temporarily restricted.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 06:22 PM IST

At least 10 people have been killed and 20 others injured after two government buses collided near Kummangudi in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, NDTV reported citing a police statement. Some media reports pegged the number of injured at 40. According to a report by India Today, one of the buses was headed towards Karaikudi while the other was traveling towards Madurai when they collided on a stretch of road near Thirupathur. Local residents and emergency teams rushed to the accident site to rescue those trapped inside the vehicles.

Pictures and videos from the crash site showed the driver's side of one of the buses completely ripped off. As per the India Today report, the injured have been taken to the Sivaganga Government Hospital for treatment. Officials said the death toll may rise as several passengers are in critical condition. Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Emergency teams remain deployed at the site, and traffic movement on the route has been temporarily restricted.

This is the second such incident in Tamil Nadu in a matter of days. Earlier this week, seven persons died and dozens others were injured after two private buses collided near Duraisamypuram in Tenkasi district on Monday.

