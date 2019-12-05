Tamil Nadu: A week after hailing MK Stalin, BJP state Vice President Arasakumar jumps ship and joins DMK

The Tamil Nadu State BJP Unit has been without a President since early September, as the then State President Tamilisai Soundararajan was appointed as the Governor of Telangana. Since then, polls for the post of President have been due. Meanwhile, the party’s state Vice President Arasakumar has joined the Tamil Nadu’s opposition party DMK, barely a week after he spoke in praise of DMK President MK Stalin.

While attending a marriage function in Pudukottai District that had DMK President MK Stalin Congress leaders and DMK cadre in attendance, Arasakumar hailed MK Stalin as the one leader that he admired immensely after AIADMK Founder and former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. He also stated that Stalin would surely ascend to the Chief Minister’s throne and that everyone would witness it soon.

In a video of the speech that has gone viral, Arasakumar is seen saying that, if the DMK leader wanted to become the Chief Minister, it would have happened overnight.

“He would have gone to Koovathur and have become Chief Minister in one night", he said referring to the private beach resort in the outskirts of Chennai, where several AIADMK MLAs supporting the then AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala were held, ahead of the 2017 floor test.

Arasakumar’s statement came at a time when Tamil Nadu BJP leaders have been taking on MK Stalin, as the BJP and the ruling AIADMK are allies.

Arasakumar had earlier been a member of the DMK between 1990-1995

A day after the speech was made, the BJP State Unit sought disciplinary action against Arasakumar, sent a report to the high command on the same. The press statement issued by the party’s State General Secretary KS Narendran mentioned that Arasakumar will be barred from participating in media debates or any BJP event till the party high command decides on action to be taken against Arasakumar.

Arasakumar had also responded to the BJP by saying that he would obey whatever decision that the high command takes and that he would remain a BJP cadre.

However, BT Arasakumar joined the DMK on Thursday after greeting DMK President MK Stalin in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters after joining the Dravidian party he said, “when I was disappointed, various leaders asked me to not wait anymore and join the DMK. Tamil Nadu will get a good government soon and the days of cheating will end.”

He refused to comment on the BJP and stated that he didn’t want to criticize PM Modi or the national leadership of the BJP.

Hinting at the likelihood of more members switching parties he also added that “those that are in touch with me, have similar thinking (from the state BJP unit) will decide on their course of action in the coming times.”

Speaking to WION on the developments and its impact on the state BJP, Senior Journalist and Political Analyst Sumanth C Raman said, “BJP possibly has a plan for the state which they may look to implement closer to the 2021 Assembly elections and that's why they may have decided not to fill up the vacant State Party President’s post.”

He also added that “Arasakumar joining the DMK does not significantly weaken the BJP as he was not a political heavyweight and came to the party from the DMK.”