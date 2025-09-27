'Even in worse times...': Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revives handshake row ahead of Asia Cup final vs India
Tamil Nadu: 5 feared dead as stampede breaks out at Vijay's rally in Karur
What happens if India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final is washed out? Is there a reserve day?
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet Kaur gets bail; know what happened in court
Big update for Delhites! Delhi to get two new districts, 6 sub-divisions; Administrative boundaries, names to be changed by…
NCERT grants equivalence to Class 10, 12 throughout boards in India; check details
Bad news for India-Pakistan ahead of first-ever Asia Cup final; Suryakumar Yadav, Salman Agha unlikely to...
West Bengal man arrested for Rs 1 crore extortion threat to Kapil Sharma, claimed to be from...
EAM Jaishankar issues BIG statement at BRICS amid Trump's tariffs: 'As rising protectionism...'
India’s record in Asia Cup finals: Complete breakdown of every final performance
INDIA
Five people are feared dead after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27.
Five people are feared dead after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, i.e., September 27. The incident prompted the actor-turned-politician to temporarily halt his speech as several audience members fainted due to overcrowding. Meanwhile, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.
The incident took place when the TVK chief was delivering a speech in Karur. As the crowd grew dense, several party workers and attendees reportedly passed out due to suffocation amid the gathering. This, in turn, prompted Vijay to pause his speech and urge his supporters to make way for emergency ambulances to attend to those in need.
The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.