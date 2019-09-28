Trending#

Tamil Nadu: 3 more medical students arrested for alleged impersonation in NEET exam

This comes a day after Tamil Nadu police arrested a father-son duo in alleged connection in the case.


Representational image

Source

ANI

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 04:29 PM IST

 Three more medical students were on Saturday arrested along with their fathers by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) officials in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) examination.

The arrested student Abirami was enrolled in Sathya Sai Medical while Praveen was studying at SRM College. The third accused Rahul had taken admission in Balaji Medical College of the state.

This comes a day after Tamil Nadu police arrested a father-son duo in alleged connection in the case.

Medical student Udit Surya and father Dr KS Venkatesh were arrested and produced before the court by the CB-CID wing of the Tamil Nadu Police.

An impersonator had allegedly written and cleared the medical exam on behalf of Surya. He attended the classes for the first 20 days, following which Surya took his place. The matter came to light following a tip-off. (ANI)

