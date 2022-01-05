Tamil Nadu: 2 explosions in cracker factories kill 6 workers in 5 days

Two deadly explosions in a span of five days have claimed the lives of six workers at firecracker factories in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The incident took place on Wednesday morning near Sattur, in the Virudhunagar district.

Two men and women, who were injured in the blast, were rushed to a nearby government hospital. However, both the men succumbed to their injuries.

Videos from the site of the latest accident showed the police, rescue personnel and residents standing at the site that is seen with rubble spread all across.

In today's blast, 4 workers (2 men and 2 women) were injured... All rushed to kovilpatti govt hospital..



Both men succumbed to their injuries...



Blast happened at a village known as manjal odaipatti, near sattur ... #TamilNadu #firecrackers #BLAST #explosion #accident pic.twitter.com/vZZHzJDF0L January 5, 2022

On January 1, 2022, four workers lost their lives while eight others got injured at a firecracker unit explosion in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi. The blast is said to have occurred when the routine process of chemical mixing was underway.

Tragic blasts at firecracker units are common occurrences and repeat multiple times a year. This is despite stern warnings from courts that such units must be regulated, inspected by authorities and made to follow necessary precautions.