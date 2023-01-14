Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old college student gang-raped in front of boyfriend in Kanchipuram, five arrested (file photo)

In a shocking incident, five men allegedly gang-raped a 19-year-old college student in front of her boyfriend on the outskirts of Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu. All five accused have been arrested and jailed on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night at a secluded spot near the Bengaluru-Puducherry outer ring road. Holding the boyfriend at knifepoint, the accused dragged the girl a little distance away and all five of them raped her by turns before escaping.

The couple who had reportedly reached the spot at around 7 pm was noticed by two of the accused men who were consuming liquor nearby. The duo were then joined by three more persons. The couple managed to escape the spot and informed their families. The girl has been admitted to a hospital and a police complaint was filed by her father.

The spot is frequented by local anti-social elements who consume liquor and indulge in other such activities. The temple town of Kanchipuram is located 85 km away from the state capital, Chennai.

READ | 1994 ISRO spying case: Allegations against Nambi Narayanan false, part of ‘international conspiracy’, says CBI

"The accused threatened to murder the couple if the girl resisted them," Kanchipuram Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Julius Caesar stated.

The police managed to track down one of the accused, Vimal Kumar, whose name was uttered by the other perpetrators while the crime was being committed.

The victims recalled his name during police questioning, leading the police to Vimal Kumar, 25. Following his interrogation, the police subsequently arrested Manikandan, 22, Sivakumar, 20, Vignesh, 22, and Thennarasu, 23.

(With IANS inputs)