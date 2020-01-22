'Talking about Kashmir': Donald Trump after Davos meeting with Pak PM Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos and said Washington has been watching what is happening with Pakistan and India in relation to Kashmir.

"We are doing more trade as it turns and we are working together on some borders. We are talking about Kashmir in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India. We've been watching that and following it closely," Trump said after the meeting.

On asked if he will also visit Pakistan during his trip to India later this year, "We are visiting right now, so we won’t really have to. But I wanted to say hello for both a relationship standpoint, we’ve had a great relationship and from the standpoint of our two countries."

Earlier in September last year, Trump had said that he is "ready, willing, and able" to mediate on the issue of Kashmir if India and Pakistan want him to do so.

His statement came a month after the Indian government abrogated the Article 370, ending special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the erstwhile state into union territories.