Taliban says India can continue development work in Afghanistan

The Taliban has now occupied Afghanistan. With this, the process of leaving the country of Afghan citizens and foreign nationals has started from there. Meanwhile, the Taliban has said that the projects on which India was working in Afghanistan should be completed. India is working on several development projects in Afghanistan and has invested about $3 billion there.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Pakistan's Hum news channel, "India should complete its projects in Afghanistan because they are for the people.'

The Pakistani news anchor also asked about the situation will be now as India has made a huge investment in Afghanistan but never recognized the Taliban, while many consulates of India are in Afghanistan. In response, the spokesperson said that the Taliban will not allow any country to use the land of Afghanistan to fulfil its purpose, or to organize a feud against any other country. They can come here and complete their projects because they are for the people, he said.

On the other hand, India is constantly talking to America on the issue of Afghanistan. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday. Apart from this, Jaishankar also spoke to US State Department spokesman Ned Price. Notably, after the Taliban occupation in Afghanistan, Blinken has spoken to the foreign ministers of all the countries that have invested a lot on development plans in Afghanistan. India is also included in this.

Meanwhile, military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.

The number of civilians at the airport had thinned out, a Western security official at the facility told Reuters, a day after chaotic scenes in which US troops fired to disperse crowds and people clung to a US military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.

Flights were suspended for much of Monday when at least five people were killed, witnesses said, although it was unclear whether they had been shot or crushed in a stampede.