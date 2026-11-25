A murder accused, Mandar Maruti Kivle, was attacked with a machete and shot at outside a Pune court while appearing for legal proceedings, just four days after his release from prison.

Despite suffering serious injuries, the victim was seen getting up and attempting to walk away. (ANI Photo)

A man facing a murder case was brutally attacked outside a court in Pune on Wednesday while he had arrived for legal proceedings. The attackers allegedly struck him repeatedly with a machete before shooting at him.

The victim was identified as Mandar Maruti Kivle. Videos of the incident showed two men assaulting him with a machete as he struggled to escape.

Attackers flee on two scooters

After the assault, the two attackers were seen fleeing from the spot on separate scooters. Despite suffering serious injuries, Kivle was seen getting up and attempting to walk away. Subsequent videos showed him lying on a footpath with one of his hands reportedly chopped off.

Bystanders gathered around him as he lay bleeding. His condition and whether he survived the attack were not immediately known.

Victim was jailed in 2025 murder case

According to police, Kivle had been arrested for the murder of Shubham Subhash Chavan in April 2025. Chavan was killed in Pune's Santoshnagar-Katraj area following a dispute involving land and money, police said.

Kivle had been released from prison just four days before the attack. He was targeted outside the court when he arrived for the scheduled legal proceedings.