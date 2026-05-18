Taliban introduces new child marriage law in Afghanistan, counts 'virgin girl's silence as consent'

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has added another harsh law to its series of anti-woman policies regarding marriage, divorce and child marriage. Among its marriage laws, the most criticised among them is the 'silence of virgin girls' taken as consent.

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has added another harsh law to its series of anti-woman policies regarding marriage, divorce and child marriage. The group’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has approved 31-article regulation, titled “Principles of Separation Between Spouses”. According to a report by Afghan broadcaster Amu TV, it has been recently published in the regime’s official gazette.

The Taliban’s latest decree further deepens concerns over its systematic curbs on women’s rights.

The new rules cover varied matters including child marriage, missing spouses, adultery allegations, apostasy and forced separation. Among them, the provision that has been most criticised is that if a “virgin girl” remains silent about marriage after reaching puberty, that may be treated as her consent for it. But this is not the same for boys and a previously married woman whose consent may not be determined by their silence.

The latest decree is in line with the Islamic legal concept of “khiyar al-bulugh”, or the “option upon puberty”, which provides an option of annulment for those who were married during their childhood but seek it after reaching adulthood. Under Article 5, if relatives, other than fathers or grandfathers of minors, arrange their marriages it would still be considered legal but only if the spouse (the child) is deemed socially suitable and the dowry acceptable.

The Taliban has made it mandatory to get the approval for any annulment from its court. The law gives fathers and grandfathers broad authority over child marriages, but these validations may be annulled in case guardians are found abusive or morally unfit. Taliban judges have also given powers to make judgement in cases involving adultery accusations, religious conversion and husbands who remain missing for long periods and “zihar”, a classical Islamic concept in which a husband compares his wife to a female relative whom marriage would be forbidden.

The new policy comes amid the growing international criticism over Taliban laws which are seen more as strict restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls since its return to power in 2021. Some of these measures include bans on higher education for women, restrictions on employment and severe limitations on women’s participation in public life.

Rights advocates have strongly criticised the new law and many international organisations have dubbed the Taliban’s policies as a system of “gender apartheid”. According to Girls Not Brides organisation, almost one-third of Afghan girls are married before the age of 18.