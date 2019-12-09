Taliban has to integrate into new Afghanistan, says Afghan chief of mission

The Afghanistan government while it is optimistic about US-Taliban talks that started over the weekend in Doha, has said that the group has to integrate into the new Afghanistan.

Speaking exclusively to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Afghanistan's Chief of mission Tahir Qadiry said Afghanistan government want peace talks which are dignified and enduring peace. He also lauded the Indian government position on the peace talks and has been an all-weather friend of Afghanistan.

Question: How see the current talks between US-Taliban in Doha?

Tahir Qadiry: The Afghan govt has a road map for peace talks in Afghanistan. A few months ago Afghanistan government convened a grand assembly with 2,000 people and they gave a roadmap to President Ghani. Afghanistan government want peace talks which are dignified and enduring peace.

Afghanistan government has made a composition for Intra-Aghan dialogue in Bejing and they waited for the Taliban to respond. All we want is to reflect and project the will of the Afghan people which is to preserve the gains made over the last 18 years.

Question: Are you optimistic that Taliban will join the intra-Afghan talks?

Tahir Qadiry: Peace is the only solution. Taliban knows, that we have a very strong Afghan defence and security forces now who are fighting at different fronts. Our security forces are at a front line of fighting international terrorism as well. We are talking about new Afghanistan, we have a powerful army, we have professional resilient security forces, a legitimate government and lots of democratic institutions. Taliban doesn't have any other way rather than integrating and accepting that and respecting the Afghan constitution and if they really want to join, a dignified life, the way is there, they can do via a political campaign like in the election which is the legitimate way.

We are hoping Taliban would be speaking, because, our government, the road map is present, the structure is present so all our people want is to preserve the gains, the elections, the constitution, human rights, women's rights, freedom of expression and things like that. Today's Afghanistan is very different and the Taliban needs to integrate into the new society and they need to accept that Afghanistan has moved forward.

Question: How do you see India's stand. New Delhi has stood by the Afghan govt..?

Tahir Qadiry: India is an all-weather friend of Afghanistan. India is our trusted ally, a good friend has been standing with Aghan people and Afghan govt and this is appreciated. The term Afghan-owned, Afghan-run came from our Indian partner, they stood with us for elections, while many people were pessimistic and India was one of the few countries that supported. What do you expect from a good friend, you expect them to stand by you and India stood by us. India, as a big country, can use a lot of platforms to lobby for Afghanistan.

Question: In terms of connectivity, you have been a land bridge country, how are you making sure that your country becomes the hub in Asia?

Tahir Qadiry: Afghanistan is no longer a land-locked country, but a land bridge. We are very much connected to the world, via Chabahar, thanks to India and Iran. The port has connected Afghanistan. And we have air corridor to India. lapis lazuli is a milestone. We are very much moving towards, rather than aid recipient country, doing partnership.

Example, India being the prime locations for Afghan products, has been a very good example. we have two successful events happening in India, one was the "passage to prosperity" and Indian International trade fair in Delhi and it was a great success.

Afghanistan has a lot of potential and India is a prime market. We are increasing flights via the air corridor. This is what Afghanistan deserves. Security in Afghanistan is good for the region and the whole region will be prosperous. location wise, Afghanistan is a passageway to central Asia.

Question: And connectivity translating to trade..especially with India...?

Tahir Qadiry: We are hoping trade will reach two billion dollars which is very good and substantive. We are moving towards a target. So far, everything is going very very well. India is giving a good platform to traders our businessmen and business-women. India is a very good platform, it has been a good friend and a good ally but also a good trade partner.

Question: What has been status of Chabahar port.. seems some challenges coming...?

Tahir Qadiry: When you start a project, a dream project, for Afghanistan it means a lot and off course it has problems before it gets to the point. Regarding sanctions, to some extent, it impacted. Afghanistan has been exporting stuff via Chabahar to India and soon, the Indian government will send a consignment of wheat via Chabahar. Volume, not to the expectations, we want more but never the less, both Indian government, the Afghan government, Afghan traders are working closely, this is a golden opportunity for Afghanistan -- and it changes us from landlocked to land bridge country.

From our side, we doing all we can, and we are talking with the Indian side who are extending all the assistance. There are some challenges but they won't stay there forever.