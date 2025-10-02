Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kantara: Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X review: Rishab Shetty’s action drama meets Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor’s romcom, who’s winning?

Unique Dussehra in this city, police burn four effigies, marks celebrations with symbol of evil as...

Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...

Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs that may appear in your jaw, neck and back

Pakistani commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row; here's what she said

Taliban foreign minister to visit India? Amir Khan Muttaqi may mark first high-level meet since Afghanistan takeover

YouTuber Wasim Akram arrested for allegedly spying for ISI, Pak High Commission

What is Sir Creek? Rajnath Singh's BIG warning, disputed region between India and Pakistan

Tragedy on Dussehra: 9 killed as tractor carrying goddess Durga idols plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa

Hamas military chief rejects Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but slightly naughty'; netizens say...

Simi Garewal pens surprising note on Dussehra, claims Ravan wasn't 'evil but...'

Pakistani commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row; here's what she said

Pak commentator Sana Mir's 'Azad Kashmir' remark in Women's World Cup sparks row

Taliban foreign minister to visit India? Amir Khan Muttaqi may mark first high-level meet since Afghanistan takeover

Taliban minister to visit India? First high-level meet likely next week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

Taliban foreign minister to visit India? Amir Khan Muttaqi may mark first high-level meet since Afghanistan takeover

Since 2021, India has maintained limited diplomatic engagement with the Taliban government, focused on humanitarian aid and people-to-people ties while raising concerns over terrorism and the rights of women and minorities in the country. Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

Taliban foreign minister to visit India? Amir Khan Muttaqi may mark first high-level meet since Afghanistan takeover
Amir Khan Muttaqi (Photo credit: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will reportedly visit India in the coming week, marking the first meeting at a high level between the two sides since the Taliban seized power over four years ago, in 2021. Since then, India has maintained limited diplomatic engagement with the Taliban government, focused on humanitarian aid and people-to-people ties while raising concerns over terrorism and the rights of women and minorities in the Muslim-majority country. Taliban took back control of Kabul in August 2021 after a rapid military offensive that met with little resistance from the army.

Why is Muttaqi's likely visit significant?

Muttaqi's planned visit is significant as the Taliban minister has been facing UN Security Council sanctions, including an international travel ban, with only special exemptions for him to step out of Afghanistan. In the past, his diplomatic outreach has faced disruption due to the travel restrictions. In August, his proposed visit to Pakistan was called off after the United States blocked a waiver at the UN sanctions committee, reports said.

When and how did Taliban return to power?

Taliban, which emerged in Afghanistan in the early 1990s and ruled the country for five years between 1996 and 2001, regained control of Kabul in 2021 as US forces withdrew after two decades. The group launched a swift military blitz which met with little resistance and forced then-Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani to flee. The Taliban government has failed to gain official recognition on a global level and remains heavily sanctioned. Earlier this year, Russia became the first country to recognise the Taliban regime, a move condemned by many nations around the world.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
Meet cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing in viral video after…
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind IFS officer, she is from..., name is...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam on second attempt, became first 100% blind...
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other deta
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE