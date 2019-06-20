Taliban can't be allowed to negotiate from point of advantage: India

India has said terror groups cannot negotiate from a place of advantage, a remark directed groups such as Taliban based in Pakistani territory.

Speaking on the situation in Afghanistan at the United Nations Security Council, India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin said, " we cannot ignore that groups enjoying support and safe havens carrying out violent and terrorist activities from across borders", Adding, "They cannot be allowed to negotiate from a place of advantage. "

He said, terrorist activities of the "Taliban, Haqqani Network, Da'esh, as well as Al Qaeda" and its proscribed affiliates such as "Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e Mohammed" need to end. Explaining further he said, sanctuaries and safe havens provided to terror networks have to be addressed for "genuine and sustainable peace."

Giving an example of Hizb-e-Islami, he said "peace settlement within the rubric of the current constitution is possible both politically and socially."

Reiterating India's policy on Afghan peace process which should be "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled", Akbaruddin said, "all of us need to be mindful of the gains that the Afghan people have made in the last 18 years."

India has been engaging with Russia, US, China, Iran and central Asia on the Afghan peace process. Backing the communique of the Loya Jirga, convened by President Ghani on April 29, 2019, New Delhi said talks with Taliban should be "without pre-conditions" and a "Taliban office to be opened in Afghanistan" while "formation of an inclusive negotiating team".

Last week PM Modi met Afghan president Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek during which New Delhi assured that it will full fill all the expectations of Afghanistan and Afghan govt.New Delhi has been Afghanistan's biggest backer in the region. India through its community development scheme since 2005 has supported over 550 projects throughout Afghanistan. Of these, around 345 projects have been completed while the remaining are in various stages of completion.

India is the largest donor to Afghanistan in the region and since 2001 after the fall of Taliban undertaken projects and programmes over $2 billion.