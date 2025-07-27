Taking this common acidity medicine? India's top drug regulator says it may cause cancer, orders probe

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has flagged concerns of a cancer-causing impurity in Ranitidine -- a commonly-used acidity medicine. The drug regulatory body has issued orders to authorities in all states and union territories in this regard. Read on to know more on this.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, or CDSCO, has flagged concerns of a cancer-causing impurity in Ranitidine -- a commonly-used acidity medicine. The national drug regulatory body has directed authorities in all states and union territories to ensure that manufacturers of the medicine monitor levels of NDMA, the potential cancer-triggering ingredient. The CDSCO has also recommended several precautionary steps that can be followed by drugmakers. The move comes after a recommendation made by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) during its 92nd meeting in April this year.

What are the DTAB's recommendations?

The advisory board made the suggestion after reviewing a report submitted by an expert committee, that had been formed last year to examine the impurity concerns surrounding Ranitidine. Based on the findings, the Board has called for the constitution of a larger committee to study all aspects of the issue, including storage conditions that may lead to the formation of NDMA. The DTAB further recommended that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conduct a study to assess the long-term safety of the acidity drug. Meanwhile, drug manufacturers have been told to adopt measures such as limiting shelf life, changing storage guidelines, and enhancing NDMA testing protocols.

What is NDMA and how harmful is it?

NDMA is categorised as a potential human carcinogen -- a substance capable of causing cancer -- and its presence in medicines has sparked scrutiny by regulatory bodies around the world in recent years. The drug has been banned in several countries, including the United States, after dangerously-high levels of NDMA were found in its samples. "Ranitidine was commonly prescribed in the past. Its usage has reduced in most metro cities, but it is still prescribed in Tier-1 or 2 cities, particularly at primary healthcare centres," Dr. Lohit Chauhan, a gastroenterologist at Max Hospital Dwarka (Delhi), said, according to NDTV.