After getting Rs 70 crore alimony, Karisma Kapoor wants share in Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30000 crore estate? Here's what we know
Taking this common acidity medicine? India's top drug regulator says it may cause cancer, orders probe
Why India agreed to play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Report reveals shocking reason
Hours after US President Donald Trump announced ceasefire, Thailand, Cambodia accuse each other of launching attacks
Planning a trip to South Korea? This viral video shows how to explore the country in just Rs...
AR Rahman is proud dad, his daughter chose hospitality over film industry, Oscar-winning composer pens emotional note: 'My little princess...'
Viral video: Johnny Lever meets his doppelganger, you won't believe what happens next, fans call his look-alike 'original se bhi original'
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Shubman Gill breaks 35-year drought for India with century in Manchester, emulates Sachin Tendulkar
Elon Musk's Optimus gets tough competition, Chinese company unveils athletic humanoid robot, costs Rs...
Meet woman who left acting at 15, started preparing for UPSC exam, became IAS officer after 6 attempts with AIR...
'Chotu is smiling': Adorable video of baby elephant sleeping on its mother's lap melts hearts
Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha to discuss 'Op Sindoor' tomorrow, PM Modi likely to be present
'Sridevi got fainted, hit the table, lost tooth': Chaalbaaz director claims how Ram Gopal Varma forced her to...: '20 minute tak usse..'
Danish Kaneria slams BCCI's 'selective patriotism' over Asia Cup 2025 nod, Virat Kohli's ex-teammate says 'forfeit the game'
British woman criticises staff for speaking Hindi at London's Heathrow airport: 'You are racist'
US President Donald Trump MOCKS JD Vance, triggers speculation of feud between two: 'He hates that man'
PM Modi's BIG statement on 'Operation Sindoor', says, 'No safe heaven for India's enemies and...'
This place has no seating or online delivery, yet earns over Rs 100 crore just by its taste
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's Manchester century puts him in elite company with Don Bradman, Sunil Gavaskar's record in sight
TGIKS: Raghav Chadha jokes about wife Parineeti Chopra's manifesting powers, says, 'Will never become Prime Minister...'
Bad news for TCS employees, Ratan Tata's company to lay off these many workers: 'One of the toughest decisions'
'If I didn't play earlier...': Shikhar Dhawan snaps at reporter, stands firm on Pakistan boycott in WCL
Salman Khan REGRETS ignoring this advice of father Salim Khan: 'Don't blame.., no one can..'
This country has no airport, no currency, no crime, people are rich enough to never work, it is...
'Not long ago...': Virat Kohli's brother takes veiled swipe at Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill amidst bowlers' struggles in England
'It hits deep': Little boy brings injured bird to hospital, but what happened next broke everyone’s heart
Ex-Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's widow reportedly fled Gaza using fake passport, remarried: 'She is in...'
Amazon announces Great Freedom Sale, get up to 80 per cent discounts on..., check date here
Mohammad Azharuddin slams 'double standards' on India-Pakistan cricket, questions Asia Cup 2025 participation
After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda to lead Nitya Mehra's Nyaya? Source reveals SHOCKING truth of her web series: 'Show was shot before...'
Terrifying video shows leopard tries to attack biker near Tirupati: 'That man will never...'
India vs England 4th Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 5 at Old Trafford? Check Manchester weather forecast here
Massive row over IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash months after Operation Sindoor: 'Stop profit over blood...'
6 major rules changing from August 1, 2025: How they will impact your pocket
This state has highest number of Vande Bharat trains running, not Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, it is...
BIG worry for India as Pakistan and Turkey are making a big plan together, set to develop precision-guided bombs, air-to-ground missile systems to...
Meet star kid who was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, vanished from industry; he is...
THIS rival company of Elon Musk's Tesla EV launches its first ever showroom in Surat, Gujarat, its premium models are...
Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, wife Ruchira become parents to baby boy: 'Already stealing milk bottles...'
Meet IAS Ansar Shaikh's wife, who is as beautiful as Bollywood actress, is popular on social media, she works as...
Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check state-wise list here
IIM CAT 2025 notification released at iimcat.ac.in, know registration process, exam date, other details
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra major LEAKS: Expected price in India, specifications, launch date, here's all you need to know
Professor’s power-packed ‘Wajle Ki Bara’ dance wins the internet, netizens say ‘Talent at wrong place’, watch viral video
Donald Trump calls for legal action against Kamala Harris, Oprah, and Beyoncé, know why
Indian origin man attacked in Australia, brutally injured, says, 'I did not..'; Police make arrest
RRB ALP EXAM 2025 Update: Notification on re-conduct Of CBAT released; all you need to know
CBSE class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 to be released at cbse.gov.in, know how to download, other details
Stampede in Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, killing 6, was caused due to THIS reason, initial report says rumour of...
BMW rams scooter in Noida, 5-year-old killed, two critical
Actress Ruchi Gujjar booked for hitting producer with sandal, creating chaos at Mumbai theatre
This is India's 'first' private railway station that gives airport like experience, is operated by..., not in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, it is in...
Microsoft’s Copilot to now have a face, to have these expressions, like a human it will also..., know its name, features
Somy Ali accuses Aditya Pancholi of beating women, blames son Sooraj for Jiah Khan’s death
BIG BLOW to OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg hires ChatGPT creator Shengjia Zhao, set to lead...
Cambodia, Thailand agree to ceasefire after Donald Trump's intervention, latter has one condition
Stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, 6 feared dead, several injured
Pakistan honours US General who praised it for...with prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz award, India opposed him for...
Japan’s fastest bullet train can cover Delhi to Varanasi in just 3.5 hours, check stoppages, route, will be operational from...
Rishabh Pant to bat on day 5 of 4th Test vs England? Batting coach issues BIG update on India's vice captain's availability
Kavya Maran's SRH's star player lands in legal trouble for non-payment of Rs 50000000 dues to his...; Here's what exactly happened
After IAS Jagrati Awasthi, marksheet of UPSC topper AIR 3 Donuru Ananya Reddy goes viral, she scored highest in...
American Airlines flight catches fire before takeoff, all 179 passengers evacuated at Denver Airport, watch video
Parag Tyagi pens heartfelt message to 'maa' Shefali Jariwala from Simba: 'It's been one month...'
Taylor Swift gives sassy reply to ex-boyfriend Matty Healy's mom's jibe: 'She has to take...'
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's 9-year-old record of..., now eyes Sunil Gavaskar's legendary Test feat
Hariyali Teej 2025: Top wishes, greetings, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status
Amid US President Donald Trump 'golf-heavy' visit to Scotland, protests erupts in major cities with anti-Trump slogans, 'FELON 47 NOT...'
Meet man, son of tea seller, who cracked UPSC exam thrice without any coaching to become IAS officer, his AIR was..., he is currently posted in...
Who is Hoshi Takayuki? Japanese man who left his business to follow Hindu spirituality, participates in Kanwar yatra as lord shiva devotee
'RJ Mahvash you did this?': Yuzvendra Chahal gets first dreamy birthday surprise in London, gets emotional, watch viral video
US President Donald Trump likens Cambodia-Thailand clashes with..., calls for peace but warns, 'do not want...'
India issues BIG statement on Thailand-Cambodia border tension escalations, says 'India has...'
Michigan stabbing: 11 injured at Walmart in Traverse city, suspect in custody
'Daddy love that booty': Honey Singh stirs buzz with bold remark on Seerat Kapoor's sizzling photos
UN Chief calls for immediate 'ceasefire' in Thailand-Cambodia border clash; to address issues through dialogue
Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda gets confused while posing for paps, refuses to remove..., says 'mujhe sharm aa rahi hai'
PM Modi issues BIG statement on India-UK trade deal, says, 'It shows growing trust of...'
Rajiv Rai reveals this superstar scolded him for making Kajol main villain of Gupt, he asked director: 'What you have done?'
SHOCKING! 1-year-old child bites cobra to death in THIS state: 'He was spotted with...'
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta reveal name of their newborn baby girl, it is..., know its meaning, importance, significance
IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 Highlights: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul take India to 174/2 at stumps; trail England by 137 runs
Saiyaara box office collection day 9: Newcomers Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday beats Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan for..., their film refuses to slow down
What is the story behind Ben Stokes' folded finger celebration after scoring century against India in Manchester Test?
Pakistan takes BIG U-turn on terror group tag for TRF, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar says, 'We welcome...'
'Reminds me of India and Pakistan': US President Donald Trump's BIG warning to Thailand, Cambodia; says 'Won't do trade with...'
India, Pakistan to potentially face each other thrice in Asia Cup 2025; here's how
Rashmika Mandanna 'sends love' to rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda, shares their unseen photos from..., says 'I keep looking back...'
India appeals to Thailand, Cambodia to prevent escalation of hostilities: 'Closely monitoring...'
'Shah Rukh Khan ke career ka daag': This film was delayed by 10 years, he didn't complete movie, dupes were used, refused to dub, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore, it is..
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman issues CHILLING warning, says conversations with ChatGPT are...
Meet the 'father of Indian cricket' whose only Test debut was for England, never played for India
NCERT to introduce dedicated module on 'Operation Sindoor' for students of Class...
This man went from earning Rs 5,000 a month to Rs 46 lakh a year without changing jobs, here's how
'Play tennis, not Test cricket': Sunil Gavaskar lambasts ICC concussion rule, calls for major overhaul
Mumbai Pune Expressway: 1 killed, many injured after nearly 20 vehicles crash in major accident
Amid 'Saiyaara' fever, Ahaan Panday's old video recreating uncle Chunky Panday's 'I'm a joking' dialogue goes viral, WATCH
Dalljiet Kaur is 'fixing her life', started THIS after two failed marriages: 'Pichle ek saal se...'
Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Bryan plans to sue Coldplay over Kiss-Cam moment: 'Invasion of privacy'
'He might retire, his body has totally given up': Mohammad Kaif's bombshell prediction on Jasprit Bumrah's Test future
INDIA
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has flagged concerns of a cancer-causing impurity in Ranitidine -- a commonly-used acidity medicine. The drug regulatory body has issued orders to authorities in all states and union territories in this regard. Read on to know more on this.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, or CDSCO, has flagged concerns of a cancer-causing impurity in Ranitidine -- a commonly-used acidity medicine. The national drug regulatory body has directed authorities in all states and union territories to ensure that manufacturers of the medicine monitor levels of NDMA, the potential cancer-triggering ingredient. The CDSCO has also recommended several precautionary steps that can be followed by drugmakers. The move comes after a recommendation made by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) during its 92nd meeting in April this year.
What are the DTAB's recommendations?
The advisory board made the suggestion after reviewing a report submitted by an expert committee, that had been formed last year to examine the impurity concerns surrounding Ranitidine. Based on the findings, the Board has called for the constitution of a larger committee to study all aspects of the issue, including storage conditions that may lead to the formation of NDMA. The DTAB further recommended that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conduct a study to assess the long-term safety of the acidity drug. Meanwhile, drug manufacturers have been told to adopt measures such as limiting shelf life, changing storage guidelines, and enhancing NDMA testing protocols.
What is NDMA and how harmful is it?
NDMA is categorised as a potential human carcinogen -- a substance capable of causing cancer -- and its presence in medicines has sparked scrutiny by regulatory bodies around the world in recent years. The drug has been banned in several countries, including the United States, after dangerously-high levels of NDMA were found in its samples. "Ranitidine was commonly prescribed in the past. Its usage has reduced in most metro cities, but it is still prescribed in Tier-1 or 2 cities, particularly at primary healthcare centres," Dr. Lohit Chauhan, a gastroenterologist at Max Hospital Dwarka (Delhi), said, according to NDTV.