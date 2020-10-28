Take a Seaplane from Sabarmati to Statue of Unity in just Rs 1500

According to SpiceJet officials, the Seaplane has gone through successful trials in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai and is one of the most sought after aircraft.

Spicejet is all set to launch seaplane service in Gujarat between Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity. The service will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2020, which is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

It will be the first-ever seaplane to fly from Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia Colony in the Narmada district.

The seaplane service under the regional connectivity scheme ( RCS) aims to boost travel and tourism and provide last-mile connectivity.

The seaplane can accommodate 12 passengers and can take-off both on small water bodies & short airstrips.

According to officials, SpiceJet will operate daily flights on the Ahmedabad-Kevadia route and the one-way fare will begin from Rs 1,500

It is to be noted that taking the seaplane will drastically cut down the travel time between Ahmedabad and Kevadia which currently takes about four hours one way.

According to SpiceJet officials, the seaplane has gone through successful trials in Nagpur, Guwahati and Mumbai and is one of the most sought after aircraft.

The seaplane is a 15-seater Twin Otter 300 and has an accident-free history.

According to government officials, there will be four flights a day between Ahmedabad and Kevadia on each side — which means four arrivals and four departures.

Travel time between Ahmedabad and Kevadia is currently four hours but the seaplane is expected to cover the journey in about one hour.