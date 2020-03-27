'Take a bow': Rajasthan doctors singing 'Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein' wows the internet

The deadly COVID-19 has affected more than 4 lakh worldwide and has brought the most powerful countries on their knees.

Amid this gloomy time, a video of a group of doctors from Rajasthan is going viral on social media.

In the 57 second long video, you can see doctors singing Chhodo Kal Ki Baaten from the film Hum Hindustani.

The clip was shared by Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Department of Medical Health & Family Welfare Government of Rajasthan.

This heartwarming video by the doctors will act as a source of inspiration for anyone who’s battling from this disease and the people who are feeling the anxiety pile up as they sit at home.

At the epicentre of COVID 19 in Rajasthan Government Hospital in Bhilwara - Drs Mushtaq, Gaur & Prajapat, paramedics Mukesh, Sain, Gyan, Urwashi, Sarfaraz and Jalam are working 24*7 to beat Coronavirus. Take a bow, you are our true heroes! This is the spirit of new India pic.twitter.com/97ziZUrXOS — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) March 25, 2020

The video is making quite a buzz on social media and has received more than 11,000 likes & 3,000 retweets.

Well, this video is a perfect dose of positivity this morning.

Social distancing is the need of the hour. Staying inside our home is the best way to defeat the deadly COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.