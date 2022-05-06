Tajinder Singh Bagga's father on arrest: 'Police took me to another room, punched me in face'

Preetpal Singh Bagga said the police had accused Bagga of giving a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of the Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, has claimed that the Punjab police punched him in the face when they raided his house to arrest his son on Friday morning. He also said that the police dragged the leader out of the house.

"Today morning, 10-15 police personnel came to our home and dragged Tajinder out. When I picked up my mobile phone to record a video of the incident, the police took me to another room and punched me in the face," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

He said the police personnel had accused Bagga of giving a death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The police personnel who came to our home today this morning said that Tajinder gave a death threat to Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi Police had no information about the incident; a DCP is here now," he added.

Delhi MLA and Aam Aadmi Party leader Naresh Balyan confirmed the development.

"The party of scoundrels, BJP's leader Tajinder Singh Bagga has been arrested by the Punjab police. Had threatened Arvind Kejriwal saying 'won't let you live," the lawmaker tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party formed a government in Punjab earlier this year.

The news agency IANS has reported that the police have booked the leader under Sections 153-A (creating tension between two communities) 505 (publishing rumours) and 506 (threatening) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He is reportedly being taken to Mohali.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kapil Mishra accused the AAP government of misusing the police to settle scores.

"The Punjab police is being used to settle Kejriwal's personal grudge against the leader. This is an insult to the mandate of the people of Punjab. The entire country now stands with Tajinder Singh Bagga. Kejriwal got scared by a true sardar," he tweeted in Hindi.

