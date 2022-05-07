Tajinder Bagga vows to fight continuously until Delhi CM Kejriwal apologises for his Kashmiri Pandit comments

File photo

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Friday termed his detention by the Punjab police as ‘illegal’ and said that he will keep fighting until Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised for his comments on Kashmiri Pandits.

Bagga reached his residence in Delhi on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday. The family members of Bagga could be seen celebrating on his return to his house in Delhi.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi on May 6. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga’s father.

Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops were detained.

At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab`s demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police which rushed to a court for a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint. With the search warrant in hand, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga and brought him back to the national capital.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police registered a case against Bagga on charges of making a provocative statement, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation for targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on `The Kashmir Files`.