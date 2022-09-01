Search icon
Tajinder Bagga's stinging attack over Nitish Kumar-KCR's viral video: 'Never saw such insult'

KCR has been trying for years to build a consensus for a pan-India alliance against the BJP for the 2024 general elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:52 AM IST

Nitish Kumar (File)

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga saw "insult" in the viral video in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood up to leave at a press conference even though his Telangana counterpart hadn't stopped answering the questions of journalists. In a stinging Twitter attack, he said he never saw a CM being insulted like this. "Never ever in my life I saw such an insult of any CM like this. Feeling sad for KCR," he tweeted.

KCR has been trying for years to build a consensus for a pan-India alliance against the BJP for the 2024 general elections. In this regard, he met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who recently dumped the BJP and formed a government in alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. 

When journalists asked KCR about who would spearhead the proposed Opposition alliance in 2024, Kumar stood up smiling and disrupted the exchange by gesturing to leave. KCR, who hadn't finished speaking, held his hand and requested him to sit. Kumar, however, insisted that KCR left with him too and jokingly said 'don't fall into their trap'.  "We have already given them (journalists) 50 minutes," Kumar said. 

Kumar's smile got wider as his ally Tejashwi Yadav said something in his ear. 

However, Kumar later honored KCR's request and sat down. 

The Bihar CM said they are trying to unite everyone. "We will decide together (about who will be the Opposition's face). Why are you asking now?" he added. 

KCR also said that the proposed front will release the name of its leader once they have collectively decided.

Kumar, often attacked by his detractors for his political flip-flops, has maintained that he isn't in the prime ministerial race but he wants to unite the Opposition.

The BJP, on the other hand, claims Kumar quit the alliance as he had national ambitions. 

Sushil Kumar Modi recently said Kumar had approached the BJP for the post of vice-president. Kumar denied the allegation. 

