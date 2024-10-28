Authorities have redeployed bomb squads to the Taj Hotel for a meticulous inspection, and an investigation into the origin of the email is underway.

The Taj Hotel in Lucknow received a bomb threat via email on Monday, following similar threats sent to 10 other hotels in the city the day before. Police revealed that the email addressed to the Taj Hotel, located in Hazratganj, warned of a possible bomb explosion on the premises. The previous day's threats, sent on Sunday (October 27), triggered an extensive search of all 10 hotels by bomb squads. After a thorough inspection, all threats were declared unfounded.

The hotels targeted on Sunday included Marriott, Saraca, Piccadily, Comfort Vista, Fortune, Lemon Tree, Clark Awadh, Casa, Dayal Gateway, and Silvette.

The email warned that an explosion would occur if a ransom of $55,000 (Rs 4,624,288) was not paid, stating, "Bombs are hidden in black bags on the grounds of your hotel. I want $55,000, or I will detonate the explosives and blood will spread everywhere. Any attempt at defusing the bombs will detonate them." This threat follows similar incidents reported at three hotels in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh just two days earlier.

