Taiwan offers to open national archive to 'rediscover legacy' of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Taiwan has offered to open its national archives and database to "rediscover" the legacy of illustrious Indian Freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose. Taiwan, which was under Japanese occupation in the 1940s was the last country he was seen in alive. While consensus is he died in a crash in Taiwan in 1945, controversy refuses to die.

"We have national archives, several databases, we can help Indian friends rediscover that we will find more about Neta Ji and also his legacy which has a huge influence over Taiwan in the 1930s, 1940s", Mumin Chen, Deputy representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Center or Taiwan Embassy in Delhi said at a virtual event. According to various accounts, after the plane crash in August 1945, he was taken to Army Hospital Nanmon Branch in Taipei where he died. The hospital is the present-day Taipei City Hospital Heping Fuyou Branch.

Taiwanese deputy envoy explained, "Lot of Young historians are conducting researches with South East Asia, even with India. A lot of historical documents, evidence on Neta Ji, also Indian Independence movement, those documents, archives are in Taiwan. Right now very few Indian scholars know this" He elaborated that, "Taiwan and India should re-examine, rediscover the common history of Indo Pacific" since we have "historical connections".

So far large part of the account of Neta Ji after the crash has been based on Japanese accounts. The government of Japan has declassified two files relating to Netaji and his ashes are purported to be kept at Renkō-Ji temple in Tokyo. Taiwan’s unique history makes it a special place to find research resources about Netaji. Pointing that with "India, with Neta Ji we had such historical connections" Taiwanese did not know, the Taiwanese Diplomat in Delhi said, "even Chiang Kai-shek in the 1940s, he also wrote about Neta Ji wrote in his diary. He felt sympathy...decision to cooperate with Japanese fight for independence, is understandable"

Chiang Kai Shek fled to Taiwan from China in 1949 and then ruled the island with an iron fist till his death in 1975. He was known for the strong resistance he gave to Japanese forces during World War 2. Subhash Chandra Bose had sought Japanese help to overthrow British rule from India and had raised Indian National Army with Tokyo's help. Chen said, "Taiwan before 1945 was a Japanese colony, that is why Neta Ji stepped on Taiwan in 1943, and then 1945 second time he came to Taiwan".

The development comes even as Indian PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate later today on his birthday anniversary. A statue of the freedom fighter will be installed at the same location in future. This year marks his 125th birth anniversary even as the Indian Govt has announced 23rd January will be celebrated as "Parakram Diwas".