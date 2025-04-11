INDIA
Through his firm, Tahawwur Rana gave cover to David Headley to carry out a reconnaissance mission in Mumbai prior to the November 2008 attacks and helped him get a ten-year visa extension, the police official said on Thursday.
Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, had helped co-conspirator David Coleman Headley to obtain an Indian visa, a Mumbai police official familiar with the probe has said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday evening formally arrested Rana, who was brought to India after being “successfully extradited” from the US. A special court in Delhi subsequently remanded him in the custody of the agency for 18 days.
Rana had served in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps before emigrating to Canada in the late 1990s and started an immigration consultancy firm. He later moved to the US and set up an office in Chicago.
Through his firm, Rana gave cover to Headley to carry out a reconnaissance mission in Mumbai prior to the November 2008 attacks and helped him get a ten-year visa extension, the police official said on Thursday.
During his stay in India, Headley used the front of running an immigration business and was in regular contact with Rana. There were more than 230 phone calls between the two during this period, the official said.
Rana was also in touch with ‘Major Iqbal’, another co-conspirator of the attacks during this period, as per the NIA charge sheet. Rana himself visited India in November 2008, days before the terror attack.
As per the charge sheet filed by Mumbai police against Rana in 2023 in the 26/11 attack case, he lived in a hotel in Powai and had a discussion about crowded places in South Mumbai with a person who has been listed as a witness in the case.
Subsequently, some of these places were targeted by Pakistani terrorists during the deadly attacks that claimed 166 lives.
The terrorists targeted multiple iconic locations in Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal and Oberoi hotels, Leopold Cafe, Chabad House, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, each of which Headley had scouted in advance.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)
READ | Who was Madhur Bajaj, Bajaj Auto non-executive director, who passed away at 63?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahatt Khanna says she was molested by elderly uncle: 'Would make me sit on his...'
Craftsmanship Meets Affordability: ENGYNE's global fashion vision debuts in India
How smarter training systems keep businesses safe and successful worldwide
Krrish 4: After SSMB29, Priyanka Chopra to reunite with Hrithik Roshan for his directorial venture
PM Modi in Varanasi: PM vows to make Purvanchal hub of development, says, 'Trying our best to host 2036 Olympics'
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar calls Mangeshkar family a 'gang of looters'; here's why
NOT IIT, IIM, or NIT, graduate student from THIS Indian college bags placement package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum
'Tahawwur Rana helped co-conspirator David Headley obtain Indian visa': Mumbai police official
Viral video: Funeral turns shocking in US as entire family falls into grave, man gets stuck under father's coffin, watch
Viral video: Neetu Kapoor reveals why Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone broke up, says 'there was...'
Bad news for this IT giant as salary hikes to be deferred, not HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro, it is...
Who was Madhur Bajaj, Bajaj Auto non-executive director, who passed away at 63?
Emraan Hashmi consoles Ranveer Allahbadia over India's Got Latent row says 'that’s also part of the glamour...'
Who was Agustin Escobar, Siemens top executive who died along with wife, 3 children in New York helicopter crash
Meet Nita Ambani’s lesser known relative who tutored Shah Rukh Khan and Sachin Tendulkar’s kids, Mukesh Ambani is her..
Viral video: Sunny Deol fans travel in trucks, tractors to watch Jaat in Haryana
Why Kangana Ranaut received Rs 1 lakh electricity bill for her Manali residence? Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh alleges, 'Mohtarma badi shararat karti hai...'
Meet Pulkit Kejriwal, ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's son, who scored 96% in CBSE, cleared IIT-JEE and went to IIT-Delhi
Google lays off hundreds of employees from Android, Pixel and Chrome teams: Report
Meet Vijayveer Sidhu, India's new shooting star who won gold at ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires
Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman's kingdom hits big jackpot, discovers 14 new oil and gas fields
Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA mansion is now available on Airbnb, its per night rent is Rs..
Sunny Deol's cryptic statement on his feud with Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Everyone knew what was right and what was wrong'
Bengaluru moral policing case: 5 arrested for harassing Hindu youth, Muslim girl
Meet actor who failed in class VII, washed dishes at restaurant, now has net worth of Rs 2,500 crore
How to build wealth as a salaried middle-class employee? Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath shares simple '1% rule'
Hollywood star Jackie Chan loves these three Indian food items, one is biryani and the other two are...
I always knew I wouldn’t be able to love Vidhu Vinod Chopra like I loved Om Puri: Seema Kapoor
Viral video: Sushmita Sen refuses to pose with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, netizens say 'he is just embarrassing....'
Who was Ravindrabhai Dalal, Nita Ambani's father, and how he instilled a sense of community in her
Viral video: Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel pauses her ramp walk to touch Hema Malini's feet, hugs Sushmita Sen
Bryan Johnson, anti-ageing millionaire, reveals why he withdrew from longevity drug
Sushmita Sen's ex-bhabhi Charu Asopa sells clothes online, leaves Mumbai due to financial crisis: 'I texted Rajeev'
Cristiano Ronaldo beats Lionel Messi again, after making waves in fashion, perfumes, YouTube, ex-Real Madrid star launches film studio with famous Hollywood director...
Donald Trump makes big claim, says he doesn't need Tesla CEO Elon Musk for 'anything other than...'
6, including three children, killed in helicopter crash in New York's Hudson River
Who is Dayan Krishnan, top criminal lawyer leading NIA case against 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana, handled Nirbhaya case, 2001 Parliament attack trial and...
Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai talks about their separation, calling him a 'caring' father: ‘I never said…’
Not Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, but this film marked Aamir Khan's first on-screen appearance, he danced on Shashi Kapoor's iconic song, it was for...
26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana sent to 18-day NIA custody: Here's what we know so far
THIS Indian company launches new luxury edition watch with pearl finish, it features 'One Pice' coin, its price is Rs...
Groom calls off wedding after bride’s family refuses to pay for food for 600 guests: 'We are not rich'
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch CSK vs KKR match 25 live on TV, online?
Meet India’s first female tennis Olympian whose diamond saved Tata Steel from bankruptcy, Ratan Tata was her...
CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Maharashtra is India's richest state, Tamil Nadu is second but you won't be able to guess the third in the list
Viral video: Toddler makes his dad 'scared' with giggles, internet can't get over this precious bond! WATCH
Meet IAS officer, who lost both legs, an arm in accident, yet cracked UPSC on second attempt, his AIR was...
Viral Video: Woman police officer held ‘inappropriately’ while arresting men, netizens say, ‘Cancerous mentality’
Chhorii 2 movie review: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan intensify powerful narrative but fall short of original's thrill
Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol beats Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham; scores his second biggest opening, earns Rs 11 crore
Ex-NCB director Sameer Wankhede withdraws defamation case against actor Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 6 wickets
Meta whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams testifies in US Senate Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook sharing data with China, targets ads at teen
RCB vs DC, IPL 2025: KL Rahul's fiery knock guides Delhi Capitals to 6-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Who is Vinod Sehwag? Former India explosive opener Virender Sehwag's brother granted bail in cheque bounce case amounting to...
'Always put out his magic': Ambati Rayudu reacts to MS Dhoni's sensational return as CSK captain in IPL 2025
Meet 'gareebon ka Mithun Chakraborty', gave 40 flops in Hindi, later became Amitabh Bachchan of..., once stole money from temple, now owns...
Bizarre Revenge: Ex-boyfriend sends 300 cash-on-delivery parcels to woman
MAGA to MASGA? Trump signs order to 'make America's showers great again'
Man who cleared JEE, GATE, pursuing PhD at IIT Delhi, earns only Rs 35000, viral LinkedIn post says, ‘Scholars are being...’
NIA formally arrests Mumbai attack plotter Tahawwur Rana, releases first pic
MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain: A look at his captaincy stats with Chennai Super Kings in IPL
SHOCKING! Man chokes to death after fish he caught swims in his throat, here's what happened
Is Tahawwur Rana not Pakistani? This is what Islamabad said about 26/11 Mumbai attack plotter
If given a chance, Rajkummar Rao would want to relive this one moment
RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli creates IPL history, becomes first player to achieve unique milestone
Meet cop who braved grenade attack in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, now chief of NIA, agency to prosecute mastermind Tahawwur Rana
Bad news for TCS employees, Tata Group firm delays salary hikes due to 'uncertain environment'
Gwalior man shoots himself dead after his daughter elopes, details here
'Galat fehmi dekh lo': Virat Kohli laughs out loud after watching his 14-year-old post-match remark on Chris Gayle
Meet woman who gets key role in Ratan Tata's TCS, to lead India's largest IT services company as COO
Viral video: Man calls police as he finds wife with lover at home, says 'she can bury me in drum'
Tahira Kashyap is 'back home and recovering', Ayushmann Khurrana's wife shares major health update amid cancer battle
Viral video: Why did Justin Bieber call paparazzi 'money-hungry' and 'disrespectful'? Watch it yourself
'Always be a Thala fan': Ambati Rayudu hits back at trolls over MS Dhoni remarks
Maniesh Paul reveals Bollywood star kid's birthday party has setup of 'toy store' for return gifts: 'I saw a father carrying five bags full of toys'
Italy's Prada to acquire fashion rival Versace for nearly 12,000 crore
MS Dhoni to lead CSK as captain for the rest of IPL 2025 as Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out due to...
Delhi Weather Update: Pleasant breeze, cloudy sky lowers temperature in NCR, brings respite from heat
Meet woman whose father is Pakistan's richest man, she once donated Rs 120 crore, works as...
Artificial Intelligence Explained: What is AI, how it works, where it is used, can it replace human beings?
White House's 'don't retaliate, you'll be rewarded' post has netizens coming up with parenting tips, see why
Meet man, who quit studies at 16, once repaired bicycles and swept floors, today his company is worth over Rs 3 lakh crore; he is...
The Oud Story - Revolutionising and Scenting the Soul of a New India
ETT Limited Secures Rs 60 Crore International Contract; Experts Claim This Stock Could Be the Next Multibagger!
Kareena Kapoor's bizarre animated avatar at Karachi rave sparks outrage online
Man from US calls out 'toxic' Indian workplace, claims it left him extremely frustrated
Mohammad Rizwan enraged at PCB treatment after Champions Trophy fiasco, says 'Give more power or...'
Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao gets in time loop, twists Happy Death Day with desi comedy tadka; fans say 'Maddock is now...'
Viral Video: Thief tries to steal bike despite being filmed by owner; know what happens next
Who is Tahawwur Rana? What led to his extradition from US?
Baisakhi 2025: Vaisakhi date, time, history, significance and more
Cricket at LA 2028 Olympics: Six teams to compete for gold, 180 players to feature; Pakistan may miss out
Football enthusiast to being never auctioned in IPL: What it means to be Virat Kohli!
Sikandar vs Jaat box office: Sunny Deol to score his second biggest opening, will he beat day one haul of Salman Khan's film? Here's what we know
Will Noel Tata move into Ratan Tata’s sea-facing bungalow in Colaba? Know here
Amid divorce rumours, Michelle Obama opens up about relationship with Barack Obama, says 'I could have made decisions long ago...'
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli on verge of achieving historic milestone in match against Delhi Capitals
Viral video: Dog startles leopard with sudden bark, makes the giant cat flee away, netizens hail 'Doggesh bhai'