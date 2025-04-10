Security has also been significantly increased at Delhi's Patiala House Court, where Rana is expected to be presented before an NIA judge.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, one of the key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, arrived in Delhi on Thursday under the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following his extradition from the United States. Upon his arrival, Rana was taken to Tihar Jail, where heightened security measures have been implemented to ensure his detention. Preparations for his stay at the high-security facility had been finalised in advance.

Security has also been significantly increased at Delhi's Patiala House Court, where Rana is expected to be presented before an NIA judge. Personnel from paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police have been deployed around the court premises, with strict visitor screenings and physical checks being conducted to prevent any untoward incidents.

Rana’s extradition marks a major development in India’s efforts to bring those responsible for the 26/11 attacks to justice. A multi-agency team, including intelligence officials and criminology experts, is set to interrogate him to uncover further details about the involvement of Pakistani state actors, Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives, and other conspirators in the attacks that claimed 166 lives. Authorities are also considering conducting court proceedings in-camera due to the high-profile nature of the case.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, has long been linked to David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator in the 26/11 attacks. His extradition follows years of legal battles in the US, culminating in the Supreme Court rejecting his final appeal against being handed over to Indian authorities. This development is seen as a significant step forward in India’s fight against terrorism.