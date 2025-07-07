Tahawwur Rana's BIG confession in NIA custody: 'Trusted by Pakistan Army'

Rana also revealed that the Pakistani military establishment trusted him and also sent him on a secret mission to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, has reportedly confessed to being an aide in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The 26/11 mastermind also confessed to playing an active role as a 'trusted agent' of the Pakistani Army, reports suggest. Tahawwur has been interrogated by both the NIA and the Mumbai Crime Branch. The Pakistani-origin Canadian national was extradited to India from the US in April this year.

What Tahawwur Rana revealed

Tahawwur Rana revealed that both he and his childhood friend David Coleman Headley received multiple training sessions with the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), India Today reported, citing sources. Rana claimed that he was commissioned into the Pakistan Army as a captain in Quetta. Rana has said he completed an MBBS course in 1986 from the Army Medical College in Pakistan's Rawalpindi.

Rana said he was assigned to Sindh, Balochistan, Bahawalpur, and Siachen-Balotra – all sensitive regions, reports suggest. He also claimed that the LeT functioned primarily as an intelligence-gathering organisation.

Rana said that the Pakistani military establishment trusted him and also sent him on a secret mission to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. He also lived in Germany, the UK, the US before settling in Canada and starting businesses in meat processing, real estate, and groceries.

Rana and Headley's connection

The two had attended the Cadet College Hasan Abdal between 1974 and 1979. Rana has said Headley attended three Lashkar-e-Taiba training camps between 2003 and 2004. Rana has revealed that he visited India in November 2008 and stayed at a hotel in Mumbai's Powai on the 20th and 21st, days before the terror attacks. Just before the strike, he left for Beijing via Dubai.