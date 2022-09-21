TADA court orders Yasin Malik's physical presence in Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case

Yasin Malik (File Photo)

A special court in Jammu ordered Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Muhammad Yasin Malik to appear in person in the December 1989 kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, sister of former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

Rubaiya herself appeared before a special court that hears TADA Act cases after it issued a bailable warrant against her on the date of the last hearing for her non-appearance.

TADA was an anti-terrorism law that was in force between 1985 and 1995. Several cases registered under it are still in various stages of the legal process.

The CBI counsel advocate Monika Kohli said lawyers of the other accused in the case cross-examined Rubaiya today. “The TADA court issued a production warrant against Yasin Malik and directed the Tihar jail authorities to produce him before it on the next date of the hearing on October 20,” she said.

Malik had asked the court to allow him to physically appear in court to cross-examine witnesses in the case. Rubaiya named the JKLF chief, who was sentenced to life in prison in a terror funding case and was currently imprisoned in Tihar, as his abductor in 1989 on July 15.

Rubaiya, the daughter of then-Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, was kidnapped on the evening of December 8 by JKLF militants and held hostage until December 13, 1989, in exchange for the release of five ultras.

Several accused, according to the CBI, have already made confessional statements and revealed their involvement in the kidnapping of the then-home minister's daughter.

In January last year, the CBI, with the assistance of special public prosecutors Monika Kohli and S K Bhat, filed charges against ten people, including Malik, in the Rubaiya kidnapping case, which proved to be a watershed moment in the Valley's turbulent history. The release of the five JKLF members was viewed as a morale boost for terror organizations that had begun to raise their heads at the time.

Ali Mohammed Mir, Mohammed Zaman Mir, Iqbal Ahmad Gandroo, Javed Ahmad Mir, Mohammedd Rafiq Pahloo, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi, Wajahat Bashir, Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh, and Showkat Ahmad Bakshi are also charged in the case.