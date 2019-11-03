Tackling Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Centre reviews situation, health advisory issued

In view of the aggravating crisis of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, PK Mishra, and the Cabinet Secretary of India, Rajiv Gauba, held a high-level meeting through video conferencing on Sunday to tackle air pollution. About 300 teams are in the field in Delhi to reduce air pollution, necessary machinery for this work has been distributed in the states. The Cabinet Secretary will also monitor the situation on a daily basis, while the State Chief Secretaries have been asked to monitor their districts 24x7.

The primary focus is being kept on seven industrial clusters and major traffic corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR). The central government is also keeping a close watch on polluting units and the process of burning of wastes, besides construction activities.

In addition to the Principal Adviser to PM and Cabinet Secretary, the meeting was also attended by secretaries from the Ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Cabinet Secretariat, CPCB Chairman, DG of IMD, Cabinet Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab & Haryana, and other senior officers.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, had earlier reviewed the situation regarding air pollution in Delhi-NCR to October 24. The Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, had also conducted a meeting on October 4.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been slamming adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana over the stubble burning issue and the resultant air pollution in North India, said that Delhi is suffering for no fault of its own. Kejriwal posted from his official handle on Twitter, saying, "Pollution has reached unbearable levels across North India. Delhi government has taken many steps. Delhiites have made many sacrifices. Delhi suffering for no fault of theirs." He also urged the Central government to take immediate steps to deal with air pollution.

The Haryana Education Department has notified that all the private, government and government-aided schools will remain closed on November 4 and 5 in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

The Delhi government on Sunday issued a health advisory to help people fight the severe air pollution level plaguing the national capital since Diwali. In the health advisory, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain asked people to avoid outdoors as much as possible.

"The air pollution harms and may cause respiratory illness in healthy people on prolonged exposure and even pronounced respiratory or other serious illnesses in vulnerable population even on short exposure," the advisory said. Therefore, the general public has been advised to avoid outdoor physical activities, especially during morning and late evening hours.

The adivisory said, the public is hereby advised to follow the following DO’s and DON’Ts:

DO’s

> Remain indoors or reschedule outdoor activities.> Consult the nearest doctor in case of breathlessness, giddiness, cough, chest discomfort or pain, irritation in eyes (red or watery)> Persons with airway, lung or heart illnesses should keep their medication readily available> If using masks, use certified N95 masks and follow user instructions. Simple paper and cloth masks are not effective> Continue use of clean smokeless fuel gas or electricity for cooking and heating purpose.> Use public transportation

DON’Ts

> Don’t burn leaves, wood, agriculture products, garbage> Don’t go to places with heavy traffic and areas near polluting places, construction sites etc.> Don’t go for morning and late evening walks, run, jog and physical exercise> Don’t open doors and windows during the morning and late evenings.> Don’t smoke cigarettes, bidis and related tobacco products.> Avoid driving cars, scooters and other motorised vehicles

As people in the national capital region continue to suffer from rising pollution as its level spiked up to the '1600 mark' at various places in Delhi.

AQI was recorded at 1690 in Jahangirpuri, 1120 at Delhi airport, and 1974 in Noida.

On Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Delhi received mild spells of rain but there is no respite for Delhiites from the air pollution that has turned the national capital into a gas chamber.

On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi has become a gas chamber as he was distributing anti-pollution masks to school students. Later in the day, the Kejriwal government declared that all schools in Delhi will remain closed till November 5 as the pollution level continues to rise. The N95 mask, distributed by the Delhi government to the school students covers the nose & mouth and filters up to 95% of the pollutants. The government had also asked schools not to venture outdoor activities.

All schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar including in Noida have been shut till November 5 following deteriorating air quality. The Delhi government also ordered schools to remain closed till November 5. 32 flights have also been diverted from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi.

A survey has also revealed that 40% of the people residing in Delhi do not want to live in the capital due to poor air quality.

(With Zee Media Newsroom inputs)