Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad says he is in quarantine, asks followers to cooperate with government

The head of the Tablighi Jamaat, Maulana Saad, currently pursued by the Delhi police in the Nizamuddin incident, on Thursday informed that he is in isolation following the advice of medical professionals. He also urged his followers to cooperate with the government.

A manhunt has been launched by Delhi Police to find Maulana Saad who wields his influence over 100 crores Muslims residing in 200 countries across the world.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Maulana Saad and other members of the Tablighi Jamaat for violating the government order restricting religious gatherings in wake of the coronavirus crisis. The case was filed under Section 269, 270, 271 of Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and Section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin.

The order was issued to restrict social, political, and religious gatherings as well as take safety measures such as including social distancing for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

According to Home Ministry's statement, as many as 1,746 people, including 261 foreigners, were present at the Tablighi Jamaat's Nizamuddin Markaz facility as on March 21, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 'Janata curfew'.

The statement was issued as the Nizamuddin Markaz emerged as the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India after a congregation defied lockdown orders and gathered for a religious event.

In Delhi, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 152. Out of the 152 cases, 53 attended the Nizamuddin congregation.

In India, the total number of positive cases has risen to 1965 on Thursday and the death toll from the deadly virus reached 50.