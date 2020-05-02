Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad gives unsatisfactory reply, Delhi Police mulls over sending fifth notice

Delhi Police has been mulling to send another notice to Tablighi Jamat chief Maulana Saad, booked for organising the religious congregation at Nizamuddin's Markaz which emerged as the coronavirus superspreader.

Delhi Police's crime branch reportedly was not satisfied with the answers given by Saad after it served a fourth notice to him recently. Reportedly, the law enforcement agency was not with the answers regarding videos uploaded on the Markaz's website delhimarkaz.com.

The fourth notice was served to the Tablighi Jamat Chief after he did not respond to the earlier notices issued by the department.

However, Saad's lawyer Advocate Fuzail Ayyubi stated that Saad has been responding to the Crime Branch for the past several days, adding that he had also handed over documents requested by the law enforcement agency.

Ayyubi had earlier informed the law enforcement authorities that he had tested negative for COVID-19 in a private laboratory. However, Delhi Police in its notice asked Saad to test himself for coronavirus in a government laboratory. As per the reports, Crime Branch had earlier interrogated three sons of Maulana Saad. Saad has so far evaded arrest and put himself in home-quarantine. He was earlier issued notices in connection with the gathering organised in Delhi.

Including Saad, at least 17 people have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder for holding a gathering in the Nizamuddin Markaz last month that authorities say led to a big jump in coronavirus infections in India.

The congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin became an epicentre of coronavirus spread after several attendees the event tested positive and infected hundreds across the country.

The headquarters of the Jamaat in Delhi were sealed and thousands of followers, including foreigners, were taken into quarantine.