Syeda Minhaj Zaidi: How Hyderabad engineer, in US for studies, was left starving on street; know heartbreaking story

A woman from Hyderabad who had gone to the United States to pursue further studies was recently found on the streets starving as she battled acute depression.

Many Indian students travel from India to the United States to pursue further studies, but the story of one female engineer from Hyderabad became a heartbreaking tale of mental and physical turmoil, now making headlines across the country.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, an engineer from Hyderabad, had decided to expand her horizons and pursue her further studies in the US. The woman had enrolled in TRINE University in Detroit to pursue her master’s degree in August 2021, and has been in the city ever since.

However, a few days ago a photo of Syeda surfaced online where she was seen sitting alone on the streets of Chicago, looking disheveled and reportedly starving for food. Her state had come as a shock to her family, who said that the engineer had been doing well in the US for the last few years.

Syeda had not been in contact with her family over the last two months, which is when she started to slip into depression. Earlier this week, a few boys from Hyderabad spotted her sitting outside a mosque in Chicago, looking distraught and on the verge of starvation.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi from Hyd went to persue MS from TRINE University, Detroit was found in a very bad condition in Chicago, her mother appealed @DrSJaishankar to bring back her daughter.@HelplinePBSK @IndiainChicago @IndianEmbassyUS @sushilrTOI @meaMADAD pic.twitter.com/GIhJGaBA7a — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2023

According to the engineer’s mother, Syeda’s condition worsened after all her bags, along with her certificates and documents, were stolen and she slipped into depression. Her family is now hoping that the Indian authorities help her get home safely.

Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi’s plight was brought to light by Amjed Ullah Khan, a spokesperson of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a party based in Telangana. Now, Syeda’s family is appealing to Centre to help the woman come back to India since her documents have been stolen.

As quoted by ANI, Syeda’s mother said, “Her health condition is also very poor. We hope that she comes back as soon as possible.” Now, the India Commission in Chicago has taken cognizance of the matter and will be overlooking the case.

READ | Hyderabad woman, who went to US for higher education, seen starving, depressed in Chicago