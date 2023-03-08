Swiggy delivery boy refuses to deliver mutton korma near Delhi temple, gets praised by netizens

In Delhi, a Swiggy delivery boy, Sachin Panchal, refused to deliver a mutton korma order near the premises of Marghat Hanuman Mandir at Kashmere Gate. According to Swiggy, it is the delivery boy's duty to deliver the food to the doorstep, but Panchal did not do so. Panchal argued with the Swiggy customer service representative and the customer who placed the order over the phone, refusing to deliver near the temple premises because he did not want to violate the religious sanctity of the temple.

The incident has caused outrage on social media and garnered attention from the Marghat Hanuman Mandir. The temple's board honored Sachin Panchal for his actions and has promised to provide him with a new job. The temple trustee, Pandit Vaibhav Sharma, praised Sachin Panchal's moral service, stating that it was a message to those who believed that Hindus were asleep.

Many people expressed their anger towards the shopkeeper who made and sold offerings for the temple during the day but ate non-veg food in the same shop at night. Due to the public's anger, the police have deployed heavy CRPF and Delhi police near the shop adjacent to the ancient temple.

In a post of the conversation between the delivery boy and the customer that went viral on social media, Sachin Panchal kept telling the customer that he's standing near the temple premises with the mutton korma order, telling the customer that he could come out and take the order if he wanted. However, the customers insisted that they wanted the food to be delivered near to the temple premises. Panchal refused to do so, stating that it would violate the religious sanctity of the temple. He argued with the customer service representative and the customer who placed the order over the phone, refusing to deliver near the temple premises.

However, he gained the respect of the Marghat Hanuman Mandir for maintaining the religious sanctity of the holy temple. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many people expressing their anger towards the shopkeeper who made and sold offerings for the temple during the day but ate non-veg food in the same shop at night.

According to sources from Swiggy, the delivery boy is still employed by the company and has not been terminated. Additionally, his ID has not been deactivated. However, it is possible that the delivery boy, Sachin, may have been hesitant to accept orders after this incident. Swiggy has stated that they aim to raise awareness and sensitivity among their delivery personnel and customer service team in all similar cases.

