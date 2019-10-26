Swiggy customer refuses to accept food delivered by Muslim man in Hyderabad, complaint registered

A case has been registered by police against Ajay Kumar for refusing food parcel from a delivery boy who was a Muslim in Aliabad, Hyderabad.

Mudassir Suleman, delivery executive of online food aggregator Swiggy registered a complaint to the police that a customer refused to accept the food parcel as he was a Muslim.

Speaking on the matter, Hyderabad police said that a complaint has been registered, they are investigating and in the process of filling the FIR.

"We are in the process of filing a case against the customer and we will be filing an FIR soon," said police.

The delivery executive has also reported the matter to the Muslim outfit Majlis Bacao Tehreek President Amjed Ullah Khan.

Speaking on the matter, Swiggy issued a statement and said, "they embrace diversity and respect different point of view. The orders are automatically assigned to the delivery executives based on their location and availability but its not based on individual preferences. The food aggregator added that they don't discriminate between partners and customers..."

As per reports, the Swiggy customer had requested for a Hindu-delivery executive while ordering Chicken-65. But the food was delivered by a Muslim executive following which the customer refused to accept the parcel.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.