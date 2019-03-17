Swayamsevak techie ran BJP Yuva Morcha

Ashish Merkhed, an IT professional from Nagpur and a convener of social media cell of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit, has been a Swayamsevak of the RSS right from his childhood. After completing his school education from Kurveys and Navyug school, he did his HSC from VMV college and then completed graduation from Kamla Nehru college in Nagpur.

Stating that elections are now changing, 38-year old Merkhed said that instead of traditional ways of poll campaign, which are also important, thrust is now on social media. Merkhed said that while important leaders of the BJP are having a dialogue with first-time voters in public programs, social media team has already created an infrastructure for new media which is active on different levels.

After doing graduation in computer applications, Merkhed worked with the private sector in the IT industry for 8-9 years and then started his own company. He had been associated with BJP and has worked as vice-president for Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Nagpur unit. Being an IT professional, he worked as a coordinator for the social media team in 2013-14.

Explaining the social media infrastructure, Merkhed said, "There are 400 to 500 dedicated persons who are working for the team all over the state and party workers at every unit, be it state, district, circle or Assembly and Lok Sabha constituency level, is working with these professionals."

There are dedicated teams for WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. He informed that in addition to spreading and disseminating important information, it is also ensured that political goof-ups or embarrassing incidents of Opposition are immediately spread to make those viral with innovative catch lines. He cited the recent example of NCP workers going for a war of words in front of Party president Sharad Pawar and not even yielding to appeal by Pawar himself. Merkhed said, "This video clip already became viral but we ensured that it remains in front of netizens by using it effectively over platforms."

He told that there are dedicated war rooms for various social media platforms and BJP state unit social media department has a decentralised structure for the same. He said, "As soon as there is any development which is positive for the party, it is disseminated and we ensure that it reaches to its target audience." He cited the example of recent announcements by Union Minister Piyush Goyal about Mumbai Metro and said that the posts which were sent by social media on this announcement were trending for the entire day.

Merkhed said that state unit social media cell is geared up for ensuing elections and right now it is concentrating on Lok Sabha constituencies. "At the same time, the local issues are taken care of by local political leaders and their representatives working with the social media team. It is decided as to which subject and issue would last for how much time and accordingly it is given thrust on social media to either multiply the impact or reduce it by weighing it for the benefit of the party," he added.