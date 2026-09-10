Swatantra Bhardwaj moves Delhi court for bail after arrest in CJP protest assault case

Swatantra Bhardwaj, arrested in connection with the alleged assault on protester Nishu Azad’s father Sanjay Azad, has moved a regular bail plea before the Patiala House Court.

Swatantra Bhardwaj has moved a regular bail application in a case related to the alleged assault of Sanjay Azad, who belongs to the SC-ST community. The plea is expected to be heard on September 14 by a Special Judge at Patiala House Court.

Bhardwaj is currently in judicial custody until September 21 following his arrest by the Delhi Police.

Bhardwaj arrested in Delhi Police case

The Delhi Police Crime Branch detained Bhardwaj from Bulandshahr on September 4 and later brought him to Delhi. He was arrested in an FIR related to an alleged attempt to murder Sanjay Azad.

According to the case, Bhardwaj and another accused, identified as Suraj, allegedly attacked Sanjay Azad during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar on June 23.

Court extends judicial custody

On September 6, Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Duty JMFC) Anjali Singh sent Bhardwaj to one-day judicial custody after he was produced through video conferencing following one day of police custody.

The Patiala House Court extended his judicial custody until September 21 on September 7. The Delhi Police had sought a 14-day extension of his judicial custody.

Earlier, the Special Judge (SC-ST Act) of Patiala House Court had remanded Bhardwaj to one day of police custody. He was produced at the residence of the concerned judge at the Karkardooma Court complex due to safety and security concerns.

Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel (Chief LADC) Piyush Sachdeva appeared for Bhardwaj through video conferencing.

Podcast interview mentioned in grounds of arrest

The grounds of arrest state that the matter came to light following a podcast interview in which Bhardwaj allegedly admitted to hitting Sanjay Azad on the head with a Kada that he was wearing.

The alleged assault took place during the June 23 CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

Complainant's lawyer alleges police assured action

Advocate Rishav Ranjan, representing the complainant, said on Friday that they had met a senior Delhi Police officer. According to him, the officer assured them that appropriate sections of the SC-ST Act would be added and Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours.

MP Chandrasekhar Azad, Sanjay Azad and other lawyers were also present at the meeting at Parliament Street Police Station.

Defence challenges basis of arrest

Bhardwaj's bail plea relies on the subsequent action taken by the Delhi Police. His lawyer, Advocate Umesh Chandra Sharma, has argued that all the FIRs had already been quashed by the Supreme Court and that this FIR was registered on June 23.

The plea further states that after politicians visited Parliament Street Police Station on September 3, the police allegedly decided to implicate Bhardwaj. It claims that the police subsequently recorded a supplementary statement from complainant Sanjay Kumar and arrested Bhardwaj on the grounds that offences under the SC-ST Prevention of Atrocities Act had been added.

According to the bail application, Bhardwaj has remained in custody since September 3.