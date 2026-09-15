Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Temporary Relief: Court grants interim bail to right-wing 'influencer' in Jantar Mantar assault case

A Delhi court had earlier on Monday reserved its order on his bail plea till September 15 in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist at Jantar Mantar and other charges.

The Patiala House Court has granted three weeks' interim bail to influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, arrested for allegedly attacking a CJP protester.

A Delhi court had earlier on Monday reserved its order on his bail plea till September 15 in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist at Jantar Mantar and other charges.

His lawyer claimed Bhardwaj was arrested after "some political developments" and that the complainant had attacked Bhardwaj during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in June, PTI reported. He was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on September 7.

Why was Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested?

During the hearing on Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler questioned the Delhi Police on whether Bhardwaj had used a casteist slur during the incident. Police told the court that the initial complaint did not mention any casteist slur, but it was mentioned when the statement was recorded again, following which provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were added.

Bhardwaj's counsel said an FIR was filed against his client on June 23, and a notice was issued on June 27 asking him to appear for questioning.

Bhardwaj, who identifies himself as a 'Kattar Hindu', was detained in Bulandshahr on September 4 on a complaint filed by CJP worker Nishu Aazad, who alleged that he assaulted her father Sanjay. In a video message, she also claimed that police had not registered an FIR against Bhardwaj and sought help from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Aazad also claimed that a video interview of Bhardwaj has gone viral where he allegedly says he had "cracked the skull" of her father and managed to evade arrest due to his political links. "I cracked the skull... Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches," Bhardwaj purportedly said in the interview.

Charges against Swatantra Bhardwaj

Police have now added charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR against Bhardwaj.

They have also reportedly invoked BNS Sections 351(3), 78 (stalking) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.