Swatantra Bhardwaj faces fresh POCSO FIR, SC/ST Act added to existing case; Chirag Paswan’s party seeks strict action

The Legal Cell of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), acting on the instructions of party president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, has submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Bhardwaj.

A fresh FIR has been registered against Swatantra Bhardwaj under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint by an alleged minor victim. Delhi police has also added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to criminal intimidation, to an existing FIR filed by Sanjay Kumar, father of Nishu Azad, as per IANS reports.

Police expand multiple charges against Swatantra Bhardwaj

The POCSO case also invokes BNS Sections 351(3), 78 and 79, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, in connection with allegations of criminal intimidation, stalking, outraging the modesty of a woman and circulation of obscene material online.

Congress Janata Party activist Saurav Das, in a social media post, said the police had added the SC/ST Act and the provision relating to threats of death to the existing case. He also claimed that the police were considering adding more stringent provisions, including those relating to attempt to murder or attempt to commit culpable homicide and grievous injury. These additional allegations and proposed sections have not been independently confirmed by Delhi Police in the information provided.

Chirag Paswan’s party distances itself from Bhardwaj

Separately, the Legal Cell of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), acting on the instructions of party president and Union Minister Chirag Paswan, has submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Bhardwaj. The complaint states that neither Paswan nor the party has any association with Bhardwaj and alleges that he falsely used Paswan's name publicly while claiming political protection from prosecution.

The party's complaint also seeks to distance Paswan from the controversy and protect his reputation from alleged claims of association with Bhardwaj. It further expresses support for Nishu Azad and her father, Sanjay Kumar, and calls for strict legal action against the accused.

Bhardwaj detained in Bulandshahr

Swatantra Bharadwaj has been accused of assaulting a student's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar and has been detained on Friday in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, according to police. He was detained near Dhamra Nara village in Bulandshahr hours after the Delhi Police assured the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that he would be arrested within 72 hours.

According to PTI, Bharadwaj left Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle towards Khurja and was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity. Bhardwaj's detention comes days after he triggered a political row over his alleged role in the June 23 incident at Jantar Mantar in a podcast.

Kumar alleged that he was hit on the head with a hard object and suffered two lacerated wounds. The case gained renewed attention, after which Bhardwaj backtracked his statement and said he acted in self-defence. Following political pressure, Delhi Police said stricter provisions, including attempt to murder and the SC/ST Act, would be examined.