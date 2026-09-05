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Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested by Delhi Police from Bulandshahr, sent to 1-day custody

Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested by Delhi Police in Bulandshahr on Saturday and sent to one-day police custody over the alleged assault of a protester's father during the CJP agitation.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 03:29 PM IST

Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested by Delhi Police from Bulandshahr, sent to 1-day custody
Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested, sent to one-day police custody. (Screengrab from ANI video)
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Influencer and activist Swatantra Bhardwaj was arrested on Saturday by the Delhi Police and has been sent to one-day police custody. Accused of assaulting a protester's father during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s agitation in July at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Swatantra was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

 

He was detained on Friday following a complaint by CJP worker Nishu Aazad, who alleged that her father was assaulted by Swatantra.

 

Why was Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested?

 

It all started when Swatantra allegedly attacked the father of a student activist named Nishu Aazad during an agitation at Jantar Mantar during CJP protests. After the protests, police invoked provisions of the SC/ST Act and also registered another FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

 

The controversy grew after a podcast where Swatantra appeared to boast about attacking the protester, saying that he had 'cracked the skull' of the victim. It led to demands for his arrest and brought renewed attention to the case. He further bragged that no action was taken against him due to his political connections. ''Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307 (attempt to murder)... But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was roaming around all night,'' he had said.

 

However, he later issued a clarification and said, ''I was gheroed by 10-15 people. When I acted in self-defence, he was hit on the head. As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation.''

 

Later, the young activist also shared an emotional video on X, saying that she had been getting threats from Swatantra's supporters. Even Rahul Gandhi - the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha - came out in her support and questioned PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

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