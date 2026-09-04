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Swatantra Bharadwaj detained in Bulandshahr hours after Delhi Police’s 72-hour deadline

Bhardwaj's detention comes days after he triggered a political row over his alleged role in the June 23 incident at Jantar Mantar in a podcast. He has been accused of assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of a student who was participating in a protest over alleged examination paper leaks.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

Swatantra Bharadwaj detained in Bulandshahr hours after Delhi Police’s 72-hour deadline
Swatantra Bharadwaj detained in Bulandshahr hours after Delhi Police’s 72-hour deadline (Source: Instagram)
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Swatantra Bharadwaj, accused of assaulting a student's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar, has been detained on Friday in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, according to police. He was detained near Dhamra Nara village in Bulandshahr hours after the Delhi Police assured the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) that he would be arrested within 72 hours. 

Swatantra Bharadwaj detained

According to PTI, Bharadwaj left Naithla village on a Bullet motorcycle towards Khurja and was wearing a helmet to conceal his identity. Several police teams in plain clothes were deployed to locate him. During the search, police also questioned local journalists. 

Bhardwaj's detention comes days after he triggered a political row over his alleged role in the June 23 incident at Jantar Mantar in a podcast. He has been accused of assaulting Sanjay Kumar, the father of a student who was participating in a protest over alleged examination paper leaks.  The FIR names Swatantra Bhardwaj and Suraj Kumar as accused in the alleged assault of Kumar. 

Kumar alleged that he was hit on the head with a hard object and suffered two lacerated wounds. The case gained renewed attention after Bhardwaj claimed in a podcast that he had cracked Kumar’s skull, though he later said he acted in self-defence. Following political pressure, Delhi Police said stricter provisions, including attempt to murder and the SC/ST Act, would be examined. 

When Delhi police assured arrest

Earlier, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activist Saurav Das said Delhi Police had assured the party that Bharadwaj would be arrested within 72 hours. Das said the party would return to the police station if the police failed to act within the stipulated time. Das also questioned whether political leaders were protecting Bharadwaj. He referred to claims that ministers Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan had allegedly contacted Delhi Police and helped secure the release of the accused. Das sought clarification from the government and demanded that the BJP's senior leadership state its position on the matter.

Nishu Azad, whose father Sanjay Kumar was allegedly assaulted during the protest, said police had assured her that action would be taken. She also alleged that Bharadwaj's supporters had been abusing her and sending her rape threats for several days. Azad said she had filed an FIR over the alleged threats and that the incident had deeply affected her, forcing her to stay away from school for weeks.

Representatives of the CJP had protested outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday, demanding action against Bharadwaj over the alleged assault on Kumar during a Jantar Mantar protest.

 

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