'Swarajya Ka Aham Hissa'! Amul’s tribute on Sushma Swaraj will leave lump in your throat

While tweets, messages, condolences poured from all over the world, Amul's post left a lump in the throat.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2019, 11:03 AM IST

The Amul ad always manages to capture the newsmakers from all walks of life and once again they have managed to grab attention with their heart-touching tribute to Former EAM Sushma Swaraj. 

One of the most eloquent Indian leaders, former Minister of External Affairs and seven-time MP, Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 67.  Her last rites were performed at Delhi’s Lodhi Road electric crematorium by her daughter Bansuri Swaraj. 

While tweets, messages, condolences poured from all over the world, Amul's post left a lump in the throat. 

An affable leader, an able administrator and an impressive orator- Sushma Swaraj was one of the most prominent faces of the BJP who immensely contributed to the party's growth and never shied away from taking challenges.

With the message "Swarajya ka aham hissa", Amul post was praised by many. Take a look...

 

Known for her wit & humour, Sushma Swaraj's social media presence was admired by many. Her quick responses, witty replies to trolls and her Twitter banters with her husband, Swaraj Kaushal were loved by people. 

People are surely going to miss her presence in Indian politics. 

 

