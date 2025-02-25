Spread over 13,300 square yards, the project is set to be one of the largest private redevelopment initiatives in Naranpura. Upon completion, it will house a total of 376 residential units. The construction is expected to be completed within three years.

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24: Swara Group, a leading name in urban redevelopment in Ahmedabad, officially launched the hoarding of its latest and most ambitious project yet — the redevelopment of the Sakal Apartment in Naranpura. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to reshape Ahmedabad’s skyline with modern and thoughtfully designed residential spaces.

The Sakal Apartment redevelopment will transform the ageing residential complex into a premium high-rise development comprising four buildings of 12 storeys and four buildings of 13 storeys. The project ensures an upgraded lifestyle for the 246 existing residents, who will move into spacious, modern homes.





As part of Swara Group’s commitment to enhancing living standards, 1BHK homeowners will be provided with 2BHK units, while those with 2BHK homes will be upgraded to 3BHK residences. The development will feature state-of-the-art amenities, including a clubhouse, gymnasium, garden, children’s play areas, and dedicated parking facilities, offering a holistic and enriched living experience.

Spread over 13,300 square yards, the project is set to be one of the largest private redevelopment initiatives in Naranpura. Upon completion, it will house a total of 376 residential units. The construction is expected to be completed within three years.

Commenting on the project, Kartik Soni, Founder and Chairman of Swara Group, said, “This project represents our vision of creating modern, well-planned residential spaces that elevate the residents’ lifestyles. We are thankful to the members of Sakal Apartment for their trust in us. It took us one and a half years to convince them for redevelopment and we are thrilled that this project is happening. Redevelopment is poised to be a significant driver of Ahmedabad’s growth as it prepares to host the Olympics in 2036 and we are committed to playing our part in transforming the city’s landscape.”

MLA Jitu Patel (Bhagat), and actors Yash Soni and Janki Bodiwala were among the guests at the hoarding launch ceremony, which was also attended by the members of Sakal Apartment.



Swara Group’s strategic emphasis on redevelopment projects in prime locations has set new benchmarks in the city’s real estate sector. Over the past seven years, it has successfully executed seven projects and delivered over 1,000 homes, ranging from affordable 2BHK units to luxurious 4BHK apartments, in locations such as Paldi, Usmanpura, Ambawadi, Navrangpura and Parimal.

With five more projects nearing completion, four ongoing developments, and five more in the pipeline, Swara Group is poised to further strengthen its footprint in the city’s evolving real estate market.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)