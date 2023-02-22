Search icon
'Swara Bhasker should have seen fridge once before marrying..': Sadhvi Prachi's shocking statement

Sadhvi Prachi made the controversial statement days after Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad under the Special Marriage Act.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad wedding/Twitter

In a shocking statement, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi has said that actress Swara Bhasker could meet the same fate as Shraddha Walker. It may be recalled that Shraddha Walker was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla, who later chopped her body in 35 pieces and threw them in jungles of Delhi.

Sadhvi Prachi made the controversial statement days after Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad.

"Probably, Swara Bhasker didn't pay attention to the news of how Shraddha's body was chopped into 35 pieces. She should have seen the fridge once before taking such a big decision. It is her personal choice. I have nothing much to say. But what happened to Shraddha can happen to Swara too," the VHP leader said referring to the infamous Shraddha Walker case.

"Swara Bhasker has always been against the Hindu religion. I was sure that she would marry someone not from the religion. This has happened now. She has married a Muslim," she added.

Meanwhile, some Islamic scholars have also raised questions over the validity of Swara’s marriage under Sharia laws. Notably, Swara has not converted to Islam and she and Fahad have tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act.

Chicago-based Islamic scholar Yasir Nadeem al Wajidi tweeted, "Allah says do not marry polytheistic women until they believe. If she accepts Islam only for the sake of marriage, it is not accepted by Allah."

